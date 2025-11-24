Quiz! Can you sort these 30 players by the number of Champions League appearances they made?

Who made the most appearances from these player?

Football quiz time, and it's Champions League week.

We're going to flash up 30 footballers in groups of three in this quiz – we just want you to order each trio based on most Champions League appearances to least.

It's the biggest competition in European football, and the biggest players of all time have played in it… are you going to be taken in by false longevity though, or do you know exactly how many games these heroes managed in the UCL?

