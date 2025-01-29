Champions League final 2025: Everything you need to know

European football’s premier club competition is in its 70th and the historic final is all set to be a fantastic showpiece occasion.

The Champions League is being played in a whole new way this season, with the Swiss-style model making for an exciting conclusion to the new League Phase for the first time.

The single League Phase table and eight play-off matches will take 16 teams through to the knockout rounds, where they’ll be looking to play their way through to a Aleksander Ceferin’s glitzy spectacular and lift the famous old trophy.

Where is the Champions League final 2025?

Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The 2024-25 Champions League final will be played at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany.

Known for UEFA’s purposes as the Munich Football Arena, the home of Bayern Munich will host the final for the second time. The first was in 2012, when Chelsea beat Bayern on penalties.

Inside Munich's Allianz Arena (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Allianz Arena is famous around the world because of its fully colour-changeable exterior, which is constructed from inflated ethylene tetrafluoroethylene panels.

In its all-seater configuration, it’s the third-biggest football stadium in Germany by capacity behind Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park and the renovated Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bayern Munich have work to do to reach the knockout stage this season but they have been European champions no fewer than six times in their illustrious history.

They famously won the European Cup in three consecutive seasons between 1974 and 1976, and have since added the 2001, 2013 and 2020 Champions League titles to their bulging trophy cabinet.

Chelsea won the last Champions League final at the Allianz Arena (Image credit: Alamy)

When is the Champions League final 2025?

The 2025 Champions League final in Munich will take place on Saturday May 31 2025, six days after the conclusion of the Premier League season and two weeks after the 144th FA Cup final.

It will kick off at the local time of 9.00pm, which is 8.00pm UK time.

When do tickets go on sale?

The final will be shown live in the UK exclusively by TNT Sports with highlights available on the BBC for the first time.

But if you fancy seeing it all unfold in person, tickets will go on sale for supporters of the two participating clubs and in a ballot, typically held in April.

For fans with a few thousand Euros to burn, UEFA’s official hospitality packages are already on sale and range from €4,900 per head to €6,900 per head plus VAT.