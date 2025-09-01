Champions League final 2026: Everything you need to know

Budapest will play host to the 2026 Champions League final

Every European football powerhouse will be hungry for Champions League success this season...or should we say, Hungary for Champions League success?

No. We shouldn't. But we have anyway, because all sights are set on Budapest in this season's edition of UEFA's biggest prize.

Here's everything you need to know about this season's Champions League final, including the venue, date and when you can get your hands on tickets.

Where is the Champions League final 2026?

The Puskas Arena is an impressive sight (Image credit: Getty Images)

Budapest's Puskas Arena is the venue for the 2026 Champions League final, marking the first time Hungary has ever hosted a European Cup or Champions League final.

The 67,215-seater stadium opened in 2019 and is named after Hungary's greatest-ever player, former captain Ferenc Puskas, who scored 84 goals in 85 games for his country between 1945 and 1956, as well as winning three European Cups with Real Madrid.

The Puskas Arena seats over 67,000 fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

This will be the first Champions League final to be played at the stadium, which also hosted the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.

The Puskas Arena also hosted four games at Euro 2020 and several behind-closed-doors games as a neutral venue in the weird covid-era 2020/21 Champions League campaign, when travel restrictions prevented some teams from travelling to play one another.

The national stadium of Hungary was designed to mimic the old Nepstadion and is well-served by the Budapest metro.

Visitors should make sure to visit the adjacent sculpture park, which features statues honouring great moments in Hungarian sporting history.

When is the Champions League final 2026?

The Puskas Arena features coloured lights that can be changed to suit the occasion (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Champions League final will be held on Saturday, May 30 2026.

UEFA have decided to bring the kick-off time forward from the usual 8pm UK time starting from this season, with the 2026 final set to kick off at 5pm UK time. That's 6pm in Hungary.

"The new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive and impactful for everyone involved," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin explained.

The governing body hope the change will make it easier for families to attend. We assume by that they mean "rich families".

When do tickets go on sale for the Champions League final 2026?

There is a large plaza outside the Puskas Arena (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's yet to be announced, but UEFA typically open a ballot in April.

However, the final allocation will not be made until the finalists are known, and the semi-finals this season are being held a little bit later than they were last year.

The second leg games for the semis are set to be played on May 5 and 6, 2026.

UEFA.com/tickets is the place to go for further information once we get nearer the time.

Who is performing as pre-match entertainment for the Champions League final 2026?

The Puskas Arena hosted the 2023 Europa League final (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's also not yet been announced.

Linkin Park played the Champions League final in 2025, because the bookers at UEFA are down with the kids and absolutely bang up to date on cultural reference points.

The band's announcement was only made in mid-April, around six weeks before the final was held.