Chelsea Women's squad: Best player, manager and WSL record

The Chelsea Women's squad has not changed much from last year's title-winning set of players, with Emma Hayes seemingly confident in her side's ability to continue to improve. Despite their conservatism in the transfer market, they still found room to sign Lauren James for a rumoured record transfer fee between two English teams.

Chelsea Women's squad

GK: Zecira Musovic

GK: Carly Telford

GK: Ann-Katrin Berger

DF: Aniek Nouwen

DF: Millie Bright

DF: Jess Carter

DF: Magda Eriksson

DF: Maren Mjelde

DF: Niamh Charles

DF: Jonna Andersson

MF: Sophie Ingle

MF: Melanie Leupolz

MF: Ji So-Yun

MF: Guro Reiten

MF: Jessie Fleming

MF: Erin Cuthbert

MF: Drew Spence

MF: Pernille Harder

FW: Bethany England

FW: Fran Kirby

FW: Sam Kerr

FW: Lauren James

Chelsea WSL squad: Team profile

Chelsea became back to back WSL champions last season for the first time, with only Liverpool having ever managed the feat before. No team has won three in a row so Emma Hayes will be hoping to make history as she begins the new season.

There has been little change to Chelsea's squad over the summer. They brought in 22 year old Aniek Nouwen as centre-back cover, whilst Hannah Blundell left the club as part of the deal which saw Lauren James arrive. James, sister of Chelsea full-back Reece, is seen as one of the most exciting young players in the country, but Emma Hayes has indicated it might be a while before she makes her Chelsea debut. Having suffered a number of injury problems at Manchester United, Chelsea will want to make sure she is fully fit before introducing her to the side.

That means that it will likely be a very similar Chelsea lining up when the WSL begins. Sam Kerr will be looking to retain her WSL Golden Boot having scored 21 goals in 22 games last season, whilst Fran Kirby is coming off the back of having won almost every individual award available to her. There will also be focus on Pernille Harder, with some feeling like they are yet to see the best of her in a Chelsea shirt, and Jessie Fleming, who is fresh from winning a gold medal at the Olympics with Canada.

Chelsea WSL squad: Who is Chelsea's best player?

Fran Kirby

Fran Kirby's return from the pericarditis diagnosis that threatened to end her playing career was one of the most inspirational sporting stories of last year. The fact that she came back in the form of her life was just the cherry on top. Her relationship with Sam Kerr saw them scoring 37 goals in total.

Chelsea WSL squad: Who is Chelsea's manager?

Emma Hayes

Hayes is beginning her ninth season in charge at Chelsea, recently signing a contract with no specified end date as evidence of her commitment to the club. She is the most successful manager in the WSL, having won the league four times.

Chelsea WSL squad: Chelsea's WSL record

Chelsea have played in every season of the WSL, winning the league four times. They finished first last year, having won the title the year before, and are looking to become the first team to win it on three consecutive occasions.