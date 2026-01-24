How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal – Live streams, TV details as WSL heavyweights battle it out

Chelsea host Arsenal in the WSL - who will come out on top?

Watch Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women as they both look to close the gap on Manchester City, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal go head-to-head in the Women's Super League on Saturday, with both sides aiming to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City.

Sonia Bompastor’s Chelsea currently sit second, six points adrift of City, while Renee Slegers' Arsenal occupy third place, a further four points back.

With the title race taking shape, this clash between two WSL heavyweights offers an opportunity for both teams to make a statement and reassert their dominance.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Chelsea vs Arsenal free live streams

You can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal for free in many countries, including the UK, where the BBC is showing the WSL clash on TV and the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

Additionally, the WSL is hosting a free live stream for Chelsea vs Arsenal on its WSL YouTube channel.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so countries that have a dedicated broadcast deal are excluded. For a full list of countries included in the YouTube free streaming, head to the WSL website.

LIVE: Chelsea v Arsenal | Barclays WSL 25/26 - YouTube Watch On

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Chelsea vs Arsenal. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Is Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV in the UK?

Chelsea vs Arsenal in the WSL will be broadcast live for free in the UK by BBC.

Coverage is on BBC One on terrestrial television, with live streaming at BBC iPlayer, which is free to use with a sign-in and a valid TV licence.

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal via the ESPN Select streaming service.

Watch the Women's Super League on ESPN ESPN Select plans start from $12.99 a month, where you can watch the WSL. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Women's Super League preview

This fixture is often the headline act of the Women’s Super League season, and with good reason, as both sides boast star-studded line-ups.

It is also a meeting of two of the most powerful clubs in the women’s game, with news this week revealing that Arsenal and Chelsea generated the most revenue of any women’s football club in 2025, according to Deloitte analysis.

The domestic champions host the European champions, yet neither currently sit top of the table, making this a pivotal moment in a title race that Manchester City are threatening to run away with.

With both Chelsea and Arsenal having won just two of their last five league matches, consistency will be key until the end of the season.

This clash comes in the middle of a demanding period for both sides, with each having contested League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night. Arsenal’s schedule is particularly intense, with the inaugural Women’s Champions Cup taking place next week.

The stakes are clear - will Arsenal close the gap to Chelsea to just one point, or can Chelsea claim victory and put pressure on Manchester City?

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

Arsenal have been wasteful with chances and Chelsea on the top of their game at Stamford Bridge will be a force to be reckoned with.