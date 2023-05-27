Coventry City vs Luton Town live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Championship play-off final

Coventry City vs Luton Town live stream and match preview, Saturday 27 May, 4.45pm BST

Coventry City vs Luton Town live stream and match preview

Looking for a Coventry City vs Luton Town live stream? We've got you covered. Coventry City vs Luton Town live stream is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch with your subscription from anywhere.

A great footballing fairytale story will be written at Wembley as Coventry face Luton in the Championship play-off final – with the winner claiming the ultimate prize: a place in the Premier League.

It's a game which sums up the romance still made possible by the English football pyramid. Just five years ago, these two sides were promoted from League Two alongside Accrington Stanley and Wycombe Wanderers; next season, one of them will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

For Coventry – who beat Middlesbrough in the semi-finals – victory would mark the end of a 22-year Premier League exile – during which the club have faced financial ruin and twice been booted out of their ground. Manager Mark Robins has taken the Sky Blues from League Two to the Championship; one more promotion and he'll make history as the first person ever to guide a team all the way up from the fourth tier to the top flight in one spell.

As for Luton – who defeated Sunderland to make it to Wembley – they've never been a Premier League club, having been relegated in the final season of the old First Division. The Hatters fell even lower than Coventry, spending five years in the wilderness of non-League after their financial problems caught up with them in 2009. In that sense, theirs is even more of an underdog story – and there's the added spice that the man aiming to take them to the promised land is Rob Edwards, former boss of Luton's arch-rivals Watford.

Kick-off is at 4.45pm BST.

Team news

Coventry could be without key midfield playmaker Gustavo Hamer – while Callum O'Hare, Fabio Tavares, Kasey Palmer and Tyler Walker were already out for the season.

Luton, meanwhile, have a fully fit squad at their disposal with the one exception of striker Cauley Woodrow.

Form

Coventry: WWDDW

Luton: WDDLW

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Coventry City vs Luton Town/.

Stadium

Coventry City vs Luton Town will be played at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Coventry City vs Luton Town kick-off is at 4.45pm BST on Saturday 27 May in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US.

