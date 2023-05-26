Coventry City vs Luton Town live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Coventry City vs Luton Town live stream live stream and match preview, Saturday 27 May, 4.45pm BST

Coventry City vs Luton Town live stream is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Coventry and Luton will go head-to-head in the Championship play-off final on Saturday.

The winner of this game will be promoted to the Premier League alongside Burnley and Sheffield United.

Luton have not played in the top flight for 31 years, while Coventry have been absent since 2001.

Kick-off is at 4.45pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Coventry will be unable to call upon the services of Callum O'Hare, Tyler Walker and Fabio Tavares, while Kasey Palmer is a doubt.

Luton manager Rob Edwards has the luxury of a fully fit squad to choose from.

Form

After finishing fifth in the regular season, Coventry reached the play-off final courtesy of a 1-0 aggregate victory over Middlesbrough.

Luton, who came third in the Championship, beat Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate.

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Coventry City vs Luton Town.

Stadium

Coventry City vs Luton Town will be played at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Coventry City vs Luton Town kick-off is at 4.45pm BST on Saturday 27 May in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.