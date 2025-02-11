Cristiano Ronaldo career titles

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win over Atletico Madrid in the 2016 final in Milan.

A talented winger who became one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo will also go down as one of the finest footballers in history.

The Portuguese superstar is the highest scorer ever in the Champions League and also has more international goals than any other player.

Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and has helped his teams to an array of silverware at club and international level.

Here, a look at the trophies he has won for club and country with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr and Portugal...

Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira (Sporting CP)

Ricardo Quaresma (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo in training at Sporting CP. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute as Sporting CP thrashed Leixões 5-1 to win the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira in August 2002.

The trophy, which is Portugal's annual super cup, ended up being Ronaldo's only piece of silverware at the Lisbon club. It was his first career trophy and a year later, he was off to Manchester United.

Community Shield (Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the Community Shield after Manchester United's win over Chelsea on penalties in August 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United won the Community Shield several times during Cristiano Ronaldo's stay at Old Trafford, but the Portuguese was involved in only one of those victories.

Not part of the teams which won on penalties against Arsenal in 2003 and versus Portsmouth in 2008, Ronaldo was in the XI which beat Chelsea in a shootout in the 2007 edition.

Arab Club Champions Cup (Al-Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his Al-Nassr team-mates after victory over Al-Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup final in August 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023 after rescinding his contract with Manchester United.

His first trophy in Saudi Arabia arrived in August thar year as he scored both goals to give Al-Nassr a 2-1 extra-time win over Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

European Championship (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the Euro 2016 trophy after Portugal's win over France in the final in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A young Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as Portugal lost to Greece at home in the final of Euro 2004 – his first major international tournament.

Back in the final in 2016, Ronaldo was in tears again as he limped off with an injury in the first half, unable to carry on. But in his absence, Éder hit an extra-time winner and he was back with his knee strapped up to lift the trophy.

Nations League (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the UEFA Nations League trophy after Portugal's win over the Netherlands in the final in June 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three years after Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph, Cristiano Ronaldo helped his national side win the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo hit a hat-trick as Portugal beat Switzerland 3-1 in the semi-finals and lifted the trophy after a Gonçalo Guedes winner in the final against the Netherlands in Porto four days later.

Coppa Italia (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the Coppa Italia trophy after Juventus' win over Atalanta in the 2021 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo did not win Serie A in his third season at Juventus, but the Portuguese was able to claim his only Coppa Italia title at the end of his spell in Turin.

Knocked out by Atalanta in the quarter-finals in 2018/19, Ronaldo did not even take a penalty as Juve lost to Napoli in a shootout after a 0-0 draw in the 2020 final. But he got his hands on the trophy as the Bianconeri beat Atalanta 2-1 in the 2021 final.

FA Cup (Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his shirt off after scoring for Manchester United against Millwall in the 2004 FA Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's first trophy as a Manchester United player was the FA Cup in May 2004, at the end of his first season with the Red Devils.

The Portuguese opened the scoring in the final as United beat second-tier Millwall 3-0. A runner-up to Arsenal in 2005 and Chelsea in 2007, he never won the competition again.

League Cup (Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his shirt off after scoring for Manchester United against Wigan Athletic in the 2006 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo played in two League Cup finals for Manchester United and the Portuguese was a winner both times.

Ronaldo scored as United thrashed Wigan Athletic 4-0 in the 2006 final and converted his spot-kick as Sir Alex Ferguson's side beat Tottenham on penalties following a goalless game in the 2009 showpiece.

Copa del Rey (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the Copa del Rey trophy after Real Madrid's win over Barcelona in the 2011 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo had to wait until the end of his second season at Real Madrid to win his first trophy with Los Blancos.

It came as Madrid beat Barcelona 1-0 at Mestalla in extra time to claim the Copa del Rey, with Ronaldo heading a super winner from an Ángel Di María cross. The Portuguese was a runner-up to Atlético Madrid in the 2013 final when he scored and was later sent off, and won the trophy again in 2014, despite missing the final against Barça through injury.

Serie A (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the Serie A trophy after a Juventus game against Roma in August 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juventus won Serie A for nine seasons in a row between 2012 and 2020, with Cristiano Ronaldo part of the Turin team's last two triumphs in that run.

Juve finished 11 points clear of Napoli in 2018/19 and edged out Inter by a single point the following season, but could only finish fourth in Ronaldo's third and final campaign with the Bianconeri.

Supercoppa Italiana (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal for Juventus against AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana in January 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner as Juventus beat AC Milan 1-0 to win the Supercoppa Italiana in January 2019.

That was his first trophy as a Juve player and after missing out in a 3-1 loss to Lazio a year later, the Portuguese opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over Napoli in the 2020 edition.

La Liga (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Sevilla in La Liga in December 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine seasons at Real Madrid and won multiple trophies with Los Blancos, but the Portuguese was only able to claim La Liga twice.

Ronaldo's first La Liga title came under José Mourinho in 2011/12, when Madrid finished with a record 100 points, later equalled by Barcelona the following season. With Zinédine Zidane in charge, Los Blancos won a Champions League and La Liga double in 2016/17.

Supercopa de España (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the Supercopa de España in August 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo played in four editions of the Supercopa de España – in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2017 – and won the competition twice.

Edged out by Barcelona in 2011, Madrid beat the Blaugrana over two legs in the 2012 and 2017 editions, with Ronaldo on target in the first of those and scoring at Camp Nou in the later one before being sent off and missing the return as Los Blancos won 5-1 on aggregate. Madrid were beaten by Atlético in the 2014 edition.

UEFA Super Cup (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo checks out the UEFA Super Cup trophy ahead of a Real Madrid game against Valencia in August 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid and Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo only claimed the UEFA Super Cup on two occasions.

Ronaldo was absent as United lost to Zenit Saint Petersburg in the 2008 edition and was out with an injury as Real Madrid won the 2016 final against Sevilla, making him ineligible for a medal. His move to Juventus in 2018 also saw him miss the 2018 Super Cup, with Madrid beaten by Atlético, but he did win it in 2014 and 2017, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Sevilla in the first of those matches and coming off the bench in a 2-1 victory against former club Manchester United three years later.

Premier League (Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the Premier League trophy alongside his mother Dolores after the Red Devills' title triumph in May 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in the summer of 2003, but the Portuguese had to wait a while for his first Premier League title.

He ended up winning it three times – in 2007, 2008 and 2009 – in his final three seasons at Old Trafford before moving to Real Madrid.

Club World Cup (Real Madrid, Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Real Madrid team-mates celebrate their FIFA Club World Cup final win over Gremio in December 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA Club World Cup on four occasions – once at Manchester United and three times with Real Madrid.

Part of the United team that edged out LDU Quito in the 2008 final, Ronaldo helped Madrid beat San Lorenzo 2-0 in the 2014 showpiece, hit a hat-trick as Los Blancos defeated Kashima Antlers 4-2 after extra time in 2016 and netted the only goal against Grêmio a year later. The Portuguese did not take part in the 2018 edition after moving to Juventus that summer.

Champions League (Real Madrid, Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his fifth Champions League win with the trophy after Real Madrid's victory over Liverpool in the 2018 final in Kyiv. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the players most associated with the Champions League, having scored more goals in the competition than anyone else and won it on five occasions.

A winner for the first time with Manchester United in 2008 when he scored a header against Chelsea and missed a penalty in the shootout, the Portuguese was a losing finalist the following year. He went on to claim the trophy again with Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018, scoring a late penalty in the first of those, hitting the winning spot-kick in the shootout two years later and netting twice against Juventus in the second of Los Blancos' three consecutive wins.