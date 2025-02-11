Cristiano Ronaldo career titles
Cristiano Ronaldo has won an array of silverware in an incredible career with club and country. Here, a look at the trophies he has accumulated over the years...
A talented winger who became one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo will also go down as one of the finest footballers in history.
The Portuguese superstar is the highest scorer ever in the Champions League and also has more international goals than any other player.
Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and has helped his teams to an array of silverware at club and international level.
Here, a look at the trophies he has won for club and country with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr and Portugal...
Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira (Sporting CP)
Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute as Sporting CP thrashed Leixões 5-1 to win the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira in August 2002.
The trophy, which is Portugal's annual super cup, ended up being Ronaldo's only piece of silverware at the Lisbon club. It was his first career trophy and a year later, he was off to Manchester United.
Community Shield (Manchester United)
Manchester United won the Community Shield several times during Cristiano Ronaldo's stay at Old Trafford, but the Portuguese was involved in only one of those victories.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Not part of the teams which won on penalties against Arsenal in 2003 and versus Portsmouth in 2008, Ronaldo was in the XI which beat Chelsea in a shootout in the 2007 edition.
Arab Club Champions Cup (Al-Nassr)
Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023 after rescinding his contract with Manchester United.
His first trophy in Saudi Arabia arrived in August thar year as he scored both goals to give Al-Nassr a 2-1 extra-time win over Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup.
European Championship (Portugal)
A young Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as Portugal lost to Greece at home in the final of Euro 2004 – his first major international tournament.
Back in the final in 2016, Ronaldo was in tears again as he limped off with an injury in the first half, unable to carry on. But in his absence, Éder hit an extra-time winner and he was back with his knee strapped up to lift the trophy.
Nations League (Portugal)
Three years after Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph, Cristiano Ronaldo helped his national side win the inaugural UEFA Nations League.
Ronaldo hit a hat-trick as Portugal beat Switzerland 3-1 in the semi-finals and lifted the trophy after a Gonçalo Guedes winner in the final against the Netherlands in Porto four days later.
Coppa Italia (Juventus)
Cristiano Ronaldo did not win Serie A in his third season at Juventus, but the Portuguese was able to claim his only Coppa Italia title at the end of his spell in Turin.
Knocked out by Atalanta in the quarter-finals in 2018/19, Ronaldo did not even take a penalty as Juve lost to Napoli in a shootout after a 0-0 draw in the 2020 final. But he got his hands on the trophy as the Bianconeri beat Atalanta 2-1 in the 2021 final.
FA Cup (Manchester United)
Cristiano Ronaldo's first trophy as a Manchester United player was the FA Cup in May 2004, at the end of his first season with the Red Devils.
The Portuguese opened the scoring in the final as United beat second-tier Millwall 3-0. A runner-up to Arsenal in 2005 and Chelsea in 2007, he never won the competition again.
League Cup (Manchester United)
Cristiano Ronaldo played in two League Cup finals for Manchester United and the Portuguese was a winner both times.
Ronaldo scored as United thrashed Wigan Athletic 4-0 in the 2006 final and converted his spot-kick as Sir Alex Ferguson's side beat Tottenham on penalties following a goalless game in the 2009 showpiece.
Copa del Rey (Real Madrid)
Cristiano Ronaldo had to wait until the end of his second season at Real Madrid to win his first trophy with Los Blancos.
It came as Madrid beat Barcelona 1-0 at Mestalla in extra time to claim the Copa del Rey, with Ronaldo heading a super winner from an Ángel Di María cross. The Portuguese was a runner-up to Atlético Madrid in the 2013 final when he scored and was later sent off, and won the trophy again in 2014, despite missing the final against Barça through injury.
Serie A (Juventus)
Juventus won Serie A for nine seasons in a row between 2012 and 2020, with Cristiano Ronaldo part of the Turin team's last two triumphs in that run.
Juve finished 11 points clear of Napoli in 2018/19 and edged out Inter by a single point the following season, but could only finish fourth in Ronaldo's third and final campaign with the Bianconeri.
Supercoppa Italiana (Juventus)
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner as Juventus beat AC Milan 1-0 to win the Supercoppa Italiana in January 2019.
That was his first trophy as a Juve player and after missing out in a 3-1 loss to Lazio a year later, the Portuguese opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over Napoli in the 2020 edition.
La Liga (Real Madrid)
Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine seasons at Real Madrid and won multiple trophies with Los Blancos, but the Portuguese was only able to claim La Liga twice.
Ronaldo's first La Liga title came under José Mourinho in 2011/12, when Madrid finished with a record 100 points, later equalled by Barcelona the following season. With Zinédine Zidane in charge, Los Blancos won a Champions League and La Liga double in 2016/17.
Supercopa de España (Real Madrid)
Cristiano Ronaldo played in four editions of the Supercopa de España – in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2017 – and won the competition twice.
Edged out by Barcelona in 2011, Madrid beat the Blaugrana over two legs in the 2012 and 2017 editions, with Ronaldo on target in the first of those and scoring at Camp Nou in the later one before being sent off and missing the return as Los Blancos won 5-1 on aggregate. Madrid were beaten by Atlético in the 2014 edition.
UEFA Super Cup (Real Madrid)
A five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid and Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo only claimed the UEFA Super Cup on two occasions.
Ronaldo was absent as United lost to Zenit Saint Petersburg in the 2008 edition and was out with an injury as Real Madrid won the 2016 final against Sevilla, making him ineligible for a medal. His move to Juventus in 2018 also saw him miss the 2018 Super Cup, with Madrid beaten by Atlético, but he did win it in 2014 and 2017, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Sevilla in the first of those matches and coming off the bench in a 2-1 victory against former club Manchester United three years later.
Premier League (Manchester United)
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in the summer of 2003, but the Portuguese had to wait a while for his first Premier League title.
He ended up winning it three times – in 2007, 2008 and 2009 – in his final three seasons at Old Trafford before moving to Real Madrid.
Club World Cup (Real Madrid, Manchester United)
Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA Club World Cup on four occasions – once at Manchester United and three times with Real Madrid.
Part of the United team that edged out LDU Quito in the 2008 final, Ronaldo helped Madrid beat San Lorenzo 2-0 in the 2014 showpiece, hit a hat-trick as Los Blancos defeated Kashima Antlers 4-2 after extra time in 2016 and netted the only goal against Grêmio a year later. The Portuguese did not take part in the 2018 edition after moving to Juventus that summer.
Champions League (Real Madrid, Manchester United)
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the players most associated with the Champions League, having scored more goals in the competition than anyone else and won it on five occasions.
A winner for the first time with Manchester United in 2008 when he scored a header against Chelsea and missed a penalty in the shootout, the Portuguese was a losing finalist the following year. He went on to claim the trophy again with Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018, scoring a late penalty in the first of those, hitting the winning spot-kick in the shootout two years later and netting twice against Juventus in the second of Los Blancos' three consecutive wins.
Ben Hayward is a European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.