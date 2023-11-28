Cristiano Ronaldo's best ever goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest goalscorers. The Portuguese forward has broken all sorts of records in an unbelievable career – and scored some stunning strikes along the way.

In a professional career spanning more than two decades, Ronaldo has played in Portugal, England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia, representing some of the biggest clubs in the world.

There have been goals galore along the way and with the Portugal national team too. Here, a look at some of his most special strikes...

34. LA Galaxy vs Real Madrid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It may have been only a friendly, but Cristiano Ronaldo's goal for Real Madrid against LA Galaxy in Los Angeles in 2011 was a very special strike.

The Portuguese advanced into the left side of the penalty area and bamboozled three Galaxy defenders with a series of stepovers before making space for himself to fire a fierce shot into the far corner from a tight angle. Box office.

33. Sweden vs Portugal (2020)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's 100th goal for Portugal came in a 2-0 win over Sweden in the Nations League in September 2020 and he added the 101st later in the same match.

The forward hit three figures in spectacular style with a fantastic free-kick curled into the top corner from 25 yards. A fitting way to bring up yet another milestone as he closed in on Ali Daei's international goals record, long since surpassed.

32. Manchester United vs Chelsea (2008)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 42 goals in 49 appearances for Manchester United in 2007/08 and the last of those came in the Champions League final against Chelsea.

The Portuguese rose majestically at the back post around nine yards out to glance a superb header past Petr Cech and into the corner following a chipped cross from Wes Brown. Ronaldo later saw his penalty in the shootout saved by Cech, but United went on to win and he also claimed the Ballon d'Or that year.

31. Manchester United vs Fulham (2007)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time was ticking away for Manchester United in their Premier League clash away to Fulham at Craven Cottage in February 2007. Luckily for the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo provided some late inspiration.

The Portuguese received the ball in his own half and set off down the left before cutting inside and netting the winner with a low shot. It took a very slight deflection, but may have gone without it. And in any case, he had earned it.

30. Juventus vs Manchester United (2018)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In action against former club Manchester United for Juventus in the Champions League group stages in 2018, Crisiano Ronaldo produced a fantastic finish.

The Portuguese ran onto a Leonardo Bonucci pass from deep and hit a volley first time past David de Gea to fire the Bianconeri in front. United came back to win 2-1, but fans present that night witnessed one of Cristiano's finest goals as a Juventus player.

29. Al Nassr vs Al-Okhdood (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr in January 2023, having left Manchester United in November 2022 following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

And against Al-Okhdood in November 2023, the Portuguese scored a goal like no other in his career, netting a superb 40-yard lob after goalkeeper Paulo Vitor had come racing out of his area to make an interception. Pinpoint.

28. Real Madrid vs Barcelona (2011)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 but had to wait until 2011 for his first trophy in the famous white shirt.

After a goalless 90 minutes in the 2011 Copa del Rey final at Mestalla, Ronaldo rose at the back post in extra time to power home a header from an Angel Di Maria cross. King.

27. Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid (2015)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals for Real Madrid in nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, averaging 50 per year for Los Blancos.

The Portuguese netted 51 in 2013/14, including this memorable goal at Vallecas against Rayo Vallecano. Ronaldo received the ball in his own half on the left, passed inside to Luka Modric and set off down the flank. He got the ball back from the Croatian, nutmegged Alejandro Galvez en route to the area and slid a low shot past the goalkeeper from a tight angle to put Madrid ahead inside three minutes. Class.

26. Portsmouth vs Manchester United (2006)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo had two team-mates ahead of him when he picked up the ball some 40 yards from goal in Manchester United's Premier League game at Portsmouth in 2006, but the Portuguese had only one thing on his mind.

He took two touches with his right and then swung his left foot at the ball with full force to unleash a venomous drive which swerved in the air and flew past the goalkeeper into the roof of the net. Rocket.

25. Galatasaray vs Real Madrid (2013)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid went on to win the Champions League in 2013/14, thereby ending a long wait for their 10th European Cup.

Their campaign kicked off in Istanbul against Galatasaray and Cristiano Ronaldo hit a hat-trick in a 6-1 win. It included this special strike, which saw him receive a pass from Karim Benzema just outside the area on the left side, beat two defenders with a couple of stepovers and a feint before sidestepping another and blasting a shot into the far corner with his left foot. Delight.

24. Manchester United vs Europe XI (2007)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United met a Europe XI in 2007 in a match to mark the celebration of both the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome and the Red Devils' first participation in UEFA competitions.

United won 4-3 against a team featuring the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrik Larsson and Steven Gerrard. And Cristiano Ronaldo provided the moment of the night as he hit an unbelievable swerving free-kick into the corner past a static Santiago Cañizares from over 30 yards out. Exhibition.

23. Portugal vs Russia (2004)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo made his international debut in 2004 and featured for Portugal in their run to the final of the European Championship that summer.

That included a 2-0 win over Russia in a fairly tight match, but Portugal ran riot when the teams met again in World Cup qualifying in October. Ronaldo scored twice that night in an incredible 7-1 win in Lisbon. His second saw him receive the ball just inside Russia's half and charge towards the area from the left flank before hitting a dipping drive which flew into the top corner from almost 30 yards. Breathtaking.

22. Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo (2016)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Real Madrid thrashed Celta Vigo 7-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga in March 2016.

His first was a sensational strike as he received the ball with his back to goal around 35 yards out, turned and struck an unstoppable drive which flew over goalkeeper Ruben Blanco. He also scored a fantastic free-kick eight minutes later.

21. Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid (2012)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Real Madrid struggling to find a way through in a derby match away to Rayo Vallecano in February 2012, Cristiano Ronaldo tried something different.

With his back to goal following a corner, the Portuguese took a couple of steps to reach the ball and back-heeled through a crowd of players to score the only goal of the game in spectacular style.

20. Tottenham vs Manchester United (2022)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was a super strike from Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United and a memorable match for the Portuguese as he hit his second hat-trick for the club – 14 years after his first.

Ronaldo received the ball in a central position against Tottenham around 30 yards from goal, took a couple of steps forward and blasted a right-footed rocket into the top corner for his first of the night. Later he added two more as United won 3-2.

19. Empoli vs Juventus (2018)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo quickly settled into life at Juventus after surprisingly leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 and was soon scoring special goals for the Bianconeri.

Against Empoli in October, the Portuguese received the ball some 30 yards out and right of centre, took a touch to make space and unleashed a right-footed cannon of a strike which flew into the opposite corner. Blockbuster.

18. Real Madrid vs Ajax (2011)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid might have been the best team in Europe in 2011/12, despite not winning the Champions League, and Los Blancos were devastating on the counter-attack under Jose Mourinho.

This goal against Ajax is a prime example. Sergio Ramos won the ball back in his area and Madrid poured forward with some sublime quick passing from Mesut Ozil, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Karim Benzema, who squared for the Portuguese to finish off a slick move which had taken Real from one box to another in 10 seconds and seven touches. Masterpiece.

17. Roma vs Manchester United (2008)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo played a pivotal part in Manchester United's success in 2008, scoring 42 goals as the Red Devils won the Premier League and also the Champions League that season.

In the quarter-finals of the continental competition, the Portuguese powered home a header from around 11 yards out after charging into the area and leaping high to meet Paul Scholes' chipped cross. Sensational.

16. Barcelona vs Real Madrid (2012)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's winner against Barcelona at Camp Nou in April 2012 all but wrapped up La Liga for Los Blancos after a period of dominance from their rivals and is still fondly remembered by fans of Los Blancos.

Mesut Ozil received the ball on the right, just over the halfway line, and threaded a pinpoint pass through for Ronaldo to run onto in the area. The Portuguese took the ball wide and slotted past Victor Valdes into the net before celebrating with his now famous "calma, calma" gesture. Iconic.

15. Real Madrid vs Marseille (2009)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo wore the number 9 shirt in his first season at Real Madrid, before changing to 7 in 2010 following Raul's departure.

He scored some memorable goals in his debut campaign, including this wonderful free-kick against Marseille, which dipped as it sailed into the top corner from 35 yards out. Beauty.

14. Genoa vs Juventus (2020)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Cristiano Ronaldo's finest goals for Juventus came against Genoa in June 2020. Unfortunately, Covid-19 health restrictions meant the game was played behind closed doors and no fans got to see it live.

After a Genoa attack broke down, Ronaldo received the ball just over the halfway line and set off towards the area. With the home side's defenders backing off, the Portuguese advanced and unleashed an unstoppable right-footed drive which flew into the top corner from just over 25 yards out. Extraordinary.

13. Real Madrid vs Almeria (2009)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is another effort from Cristiano Ronaldo's first season in Spain, following his €94 million move from Manchester United in the summer of 2009.

With Real Madrid a goal down at Almeria, the Portuguese picked up the ball around 35 yards out and waltzed through the home team's back line, beating three defenders on his way before sliding a low angled finish into the corner with his left foot. Superb.

12. Real Madrid vs Valencia (2014)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo produced numerous moments of magic during his time as a Real Madrid player and sometimes surprised his opponents with touches of improvised genius.

In added time against Valencia in 2014, Madrid were 2-1 down and Los Blancos launched one last attack. Dani Carvajal's cross from the right was only partially cleared and Angel Di Maria chested down the loose ball on the right side of the area and sent it back in. As usual, Ronaldo was there, but the cross came to him at waist height and with no time to turn, he stuck out his right boot and beat goalkeeper Diego Alves with an outrageous back-heeled effort from just outside the six-yard box to earn a 2-2 draw. Extraordinary.

11. Arsenal vs Manchester United (2009)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best counter-attacking goals you will see and it came in a Champions League semi-final second leg. It was scored, of course, by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese back-heeled a pass to Park Ji-sung after an Arsenal attack broke down, the Korean ran to the halfway line and spread a clever ball wide into space for Wayne Rooney. The England forward took two touches as he moved forward, looked up and sent a perfectly weighted pass across for Ronaldo, who sprinted in to smash the ball past Manuel Almunia. Brilliant.

10. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid (2012)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of Cristiano Ronaldo's best performances for Real Madrid in the early years came in the derby against Atletico, a fixture the Rojiblancos did not win between 1999 and 2013.

In this match at the Vicente Calderon, the Portuguese hit a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory, including an incredible 35-yard free-kick which moved in the air and flew in off the post with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a mere spectator. Epic.

9. Real Madrid vs Sevilla (2013)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals against Sevilla than any other team, having netted an impressive 27 times against the Andalusian side.

This one came at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Portuguese beat one Sevilla defender with a stepover and moved forward before unleashing a fierce drive from over 25 yards out with his weaker left foot which swerved wickedly as it flew into the corner. Stunning.

8. Manchester United vs Portsmouth (2008)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored some wonderful free-kicks in his career and this is one of his most memorable set-piece strikes.

The Portuguese hit a knuckleball shot which swerved left and then right before flying into the top corner with goalkeeper David James unable to move. One of the great Premier League free-kicks.

7. Osasuna vs Real Madrid (2012)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Real Madrid in Los Blancos' 5-1 win at Osasuna in March 2012 – and his first goal at El Sadar was unbelievable.

Collecting the ball left of centre deep in Osasuna's half, the Portuguese took a couple of steps inside and unleashed a bullet with his right foot which flew into the top corner from 35 yards out. He pointed to his leg muscles in the celebrations, causing team-mate to Kaka to crack up on the bench. Wonder strike.

6. Real Madrid vs Espanyol (2016)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not known as much for his dribbling in his later years at Real Madrid and sometimes mocked by rival fans, Cristiano Ronaldo still conjured up some special moments running with the ball like this goal against Espanyol in 2016.

After an attempted crossfield pass from James Rodriguez hit a defender and deflected into Ronaldo's path, the Portuguese beat one opponent as he cut in from the right, found his way past two more with some super skill and then curled a left-footed shot into the corner. Brilliant.

5. Barcelona vs Real Madrid (2017)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo loved scoring against Barcelona during his time at Real Madrid and especially at Camp Nou. The Portuguese netted 18 times in the famous fixture and this one was the best of the lot.

It came on a breakaway attack in the 2017 Supercopa as the Portuguese ran down the left, cut inside to leave Gerard Pique on the floor and unleashed a fierce drive which arrowed past Marc-Andre ter Stegen. He then took off his shirt, held it up to the fans and flexed his muscles. Classic.

4. Juventus vs Sampdoria (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 101 goals in just three seasons at Juventus and those included some special efforts.

Away to Sampdoria in 2019, the Portuguese produced an unbelievable leap and appeared to hang in the air for an age before heading home an Alex Sandro cross at the back post. A goal which highlights his extraordinary athleticism and physical attributes.

3. Portugal vs Spain (2018)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With his goal for Portugal against Ghana at Qatar 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo became the only men's player to score in five different World Cups. This one is the best of them all.

In a group game against Spain at Russia 2018, Cristiano curled the ball around the wall and into the top corner. It was his hat-trick goal and an important one, too, as it earned a 3-3 draw for Portugal in one of the tournament's most exciting enounters.

2. Porto vs Manchester United (2009)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo was around 40 yards out when he received the ball for Manchester United against Porto in the teams' Champions League quarter-final second leg in April 2009.

The Portuguese took a touch and then dispatched a rocket with his right foot which flew into the back of the net from fully 35 yards. It was the goal which decided the tie and was also the first winner of the Puskas prize. Incredible strike.

1. Juventus vs Real Madrid (2018)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's best goal for Real Madrid and also his favourite came against Juventus, the club he ended up joining a few months later.

Dani Carvajal chipped in a cross from the right and, with the ball behind him, the Portuguese launched himself into the air and connected with an outrageous overhead kick which flew into the left-hand corner of Gianluigi Buffon's goal. Even the Juve fans applauded.