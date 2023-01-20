Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview, Saturday January 21, 5:30pm GMT

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) vs Newcastle United (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Newcastle will aim to continue their charge towards a top-four finish as they hit the road to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League's Saturday evening kick-off.

Eddie Howe's Magpies are soaring, having lost just one league game all season, but the Selhurst Park faithful ought to be in good spirits after Patrick Vieira's Eagles swooped in late on to deny Manchester United victory here on Wednesday night.

Goals have been at a premium in recent meetings between these sides, with both encounters this term – one in the league and one in the Carabao Cup – finishing 0-0 after 90 minutes (Newcastle won the latter game on penalties).

Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Vieira could name the same 11 which started against Manchester United, with Joachim Andersen, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson Palace's only injury absentees.

Howe will be forced into at least one change after Bruno Guimaraes was forced off with an ankle injury during last Sunday's home win over Fulham; Allan Saint-Maximin replaced him then and could start this clash. The visitors remain without Emil Krafth, Matt Targett and Jonjo Shelvey.

Form

Twelfth-placed Palace's 1-1 draw with Man United – salvaged by Michael Olise's sublime 91st-minute free-kick – stopped a run of three straight defeats in all competitions; they've yet to win at home since the World Cup, though, losing four on the spin at Selhurst Park prior to Wednesday night.

As for fourth-placed Newcastle, while they've not lost in the Premier League since August, the goals seem to have dried up a little of late: they've scored just once in their last three league outings – Alexander Isak's 89th-minute winner against Fulham – although they've now gone five games without conceding in the competition.

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United.

Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United will be played at 25,456-capacity Selhurst Park in London.

Kick-off and channel

Liverpool vs Chelsea kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday January 21 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC Sports in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.