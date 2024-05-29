Dwight Yorke: 'I'd give Rasmus Hojlund a five or six out of 10 so far at Manchester United – he's been average'

By
published

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke believes there is plenty of room for improvement for Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund in action for Manchester United against Brentford in October 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United celebrated an encouraging end to last season, lifting the FA Cup thanks to goals from of two of their most promising youngsters, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. The teenage pair are considered the future by many, alongside 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane managed 16 goals in all competitions for United, including 10 in the Premier League. After failing to find the target in the opening 18 league games of the season, there were concerns that he had failed to make the grade, before a run of seven goals from his next six padded those stats and allayed fears. Red Devils legend Dwight Yorke understood the difficulties the player had to overcome at first. 

Ed McCambridge
Ed McCambridge
Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.