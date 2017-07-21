FIFA 18 reveals new crossing gameplay – including some new features

The football simulation game has consistently dominated the market, and every year EA Sports make enhancements to make it as realistic as possible.

In FIFA 18, crossing has been closely looked at - perhaps in response to some critics who claimed that scoring from headers was too easy on FIFA 17.

The new feature will allow you to pump searching balls into the box, as well as whipped crosses, lobs, and dangerous goalmouth passes.

FIFA 18 is set to launch on Xbox One and PS4 on September 29.

