Karen Carney interview: "This England squad looks better after Euro 2020 delay"

Karen Carney knows a thing or two about prepping for a major tournament. In her stellar playing career, she participated in four Women's World Cups and four European Championships. Now the broadcaster is casting a critical eye over the preparations of Gareth Southgate's side, and she believes the Three Lions have benefited more than most from Euro 2020 being delayed by 12 months.

“I think they’ve got the best squad they’ve probably had for a while, and it's really competitive," Carney explains at the launch of Samsung KX’s Rules of Football campaign.

“I think England are in a better position coming into it this year than last year when you think about the mix of young talent and experience they have.”

Last summer's competition was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many of Southgate’s squad have since enjoyed a successful year, with players such as Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell winning the Champions League with Chelsea.

Phil Foden has become a Manchester City regular, making 50 appearances in all competitions this season, and the emergence of Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund gives Southgate more options in midfield.

Karen Carney starred on both the domestic and international stage (Nigel French/PA) (Image credit: Samsung)

Carney won 144 caps for England and recently became the 19th female player to be inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame, and the first since Alex Scott in 2019.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet if I’m being brutally honest, I’m grateful to be honoured with fantastic names and some absolute icons in the world of football,” she added.

Former England footballer, Karen Carney, launches Samsung KX’s ‘Rules of Football’ - a new series that aims to demystify the rules of the game ahead of the Euros. The series follows research from Samsung KX which reveals 85% of football fans admit to being confused by the rules. The series can be viewed at: https://www.samsung.com/uk/explore/kings-cross/lifestyle/the-rules-of-football/

