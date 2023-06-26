England U21 vs Germany U21 live stream, match preview and kick-off time for final Under-21 Euros group game

England U21 vs Germany U21 live stream and match preview, Wednesday 28 June, 5pm BST

Looking for an England U21 vs Germany U21 live stream? We've got you covered. England U21 vs Germany U21 is being aired for free on UEFA.tv in the UK and Europe.

All you need to do is sign up to UEFA's own channel and every game of the U21 European Championships will be available to watch for free.

England U21 have looked menacing in their opening two group games of the tournament in Georgia and Romania, with Lee Carsley's young Lions already qualifying for the quarter-finals at the weekend.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey and Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe helped England beat Czech Republic 2-0 in their opening game of the tournament, before a goal from the latter and Newcastle's Anthony Gordon helped them achieve the same score line against Israel.

Germany, meanwhile, have fared a lot worse, and will need to beat England to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive. A 1-1 draw against Israel to start with wasn't a disaster for them, but a 2-1 defeat to Czech Republic in their second game certainly was.

In order to make it out of the groups, Germany will need to beat England and hope that Czech Republic don't beat Israel - if they do, then the young side will be out.

Kick off is at 5pm BST.

Form

England: WW

Germany: LD

Stadium

England U21 vs Germany U21 will be played at the 20,035-capacity Batumi Arena in Batumi Georgia. Officially the Adjarabet Arena, it is home to Dinamo Batumi.

Kick-off and channel

England U21 vs Germany U21 kick-off is at 5pm BST on Wednesday June 28 in the UK. The game is being shown on UEFA.tv, available online and on the app.