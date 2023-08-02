England women's path to the Women's World Cup final: Here's how the Lionesses' route is starting to look

England’s 6-1 thrashing of China in their final Group D match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup has set up a second-round clash with Nigeria for the Lionesses.

While all the talk in the build-up was of a route for Sarina Wiegman’s side that would potentially facing one of co-hosts Australia or Olympic champions Canada, followed by a quarter-final rematch of last year’s Euro 2022 final against Germany, it hasn’t worked out that way at all.

Such has been the up-and-down nature of various nations so far in this tournament, England’s path to backing up their European Championships success with World Cup glory is now looking completely different, with Africa’s most successful side first up for the Lionesses as the knockout rounds approach.

Nigeria are up next for the Lionesses (Image credit: Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Nigeria caused a shock in Group B when they beat Australia 3-2 in front of a buoyant home crowd, and could have won the group if not for a 0-0 draw against Republic of Ireland on Monday, which would have put English on a collision course with the co-hosts and the side who ended their unbeaten run under Wiegman back in April.

But the Super Falcons have enjoyed a great tournament so far. They have been solid at the back and defender Ashleigh Plumptre will be a familiar face to many Women’s Super League fans, as will star forward Asisat Oshoala, once of Liverpool and Arsenal and now of Barcelona.

In Oshoala and the likes of Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade and NWSL duo Uchenna Kanu and Ifeoma Onumonu, there’s a lot there to hurt England and they’ve become a well-drilled outfit under American coach Randy Waldrum.

If England do progress, it looks unlikely they’ll be reunited with Germany after their loss to Colombia, and instead it looks like being either them or fellow South Americans Brazil, depending on how the last few days of the group stages pan out.

England may face Brazil in the World Cup sooner rather than later (Image credit: Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Brazil put in a good performance when the teams met in the first women’s Copa Finalissima in April at Wembley and flew out of the blocks against Panama, before being defeated by France over the weekend.

Colombia have enjoyed a great tournament too, beating South Korea comfortably and shocking Germany in stoppage time, with 18-year-old Real Madrid superstar Linda Caicedo scoring in both of their games so far.

Beyond that, Australia could still await the Lionesses should both reach the semi-finals – or it could be old rivals France, rejuvenated under new head coach Herve Renard.

