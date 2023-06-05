Germany Women World Cup 2023 squad: 28-player provisional team announced

The Germany Women’s World Cup 2023 squad will have big pressure on their shoulder as the German national team is one of the most successful in the history of women's football. They have previously won the World Cup twice, in 2003 and 2007, but they have not shown the same kind of dominance in recent years.

Their run to the Euro 2022 final suggested this team might be on their way back to the top, however. Despite losing to England in extra time, Germany showed that their current crop of players can compete against the very best.

Manager Martina Voss-Tecklenberg has been overseeing a bit of a changing of the guard, with a number of young players coming through. Lena Oberdorf, a 21-year-old at Wolfsburg, is thought of as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. Jule Brand and Klara Bühl at 20 and 22 respectively are also some of the most threatening wingers in the women's game.

With these youngsters coming through, some of the old guard are also moving on. Dzsenifer Marozsan recently announced her retirement from international football, citing her injury record as influencing her decision to step away from the national team.

Germany will however be boosted by the return of Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz, who missed the Euros due to taking time off to have her first child.

They also have one of the world's best goalkeeping pools with both Merle Frohms and Ann-Katrin Berger playing at a very high level. So high in fact that, Maria Luisa Grohs didn't even make the provisional squad, despite being the first-choice keeper at a Bayern Munich side that conceded just eight goals in the Bundesliga last season.

Frohms and Berger were crucial for Germany during their recent friendly against the Netherlands. Their spectacular saves saw Germany preserve their one-goal lead, provided by Sydney Lohmann.

Berger was unable to repeat her heroics against Brazil though, who beat Germany 2-1 just days after losing the Finalissima on penalties to England. Jule Brand got a late consolation for Germany.

The result meant that Germany have won only one of their last four international matches.

Germany are in World Cup Group H with Morocco, Colombia and South Korea, their first World Cup fixture is against Morocco on July 24 and below is their provisional 28-player World Cup squad, announced in May.

Germany Women's World Cup 2023 squad

Germany Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Provisional team

GK: Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt)

GK: Ena Mahmutovic (Duisberg)

GK: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

GK: Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg)

DF: Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg)

DF: Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg)

DF: Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Felicitas Rauch (Wolfsburg)

DF: Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Sjoeke Nüsken (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Carolin Simon (Bayern Munich)

MF: Paulina Krumbiegel (Hoffenheim)

DF: Sarai Linder (Hoffenheim)

MF: Sara Dabritz (Lyon)

MF: Lena Lattwein (Wolfsburg)

MF: Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea)

MF: Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

MF: Lina Magull (Bayern Munich)

MF: Chantal Hagel (Hoffenheim)

MF: Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

FW: Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich)

FW: Jule Brand (Wolfsburg)

FW: Lea Schüller (Bayern Munich)

FW: Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

FW: Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt)

FW: Tabea Waßmuth (Wolfsburg)

FW: Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich)

FW: Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Germany manager

Who is Germany Women's team manager?

Martina Voss-Tecklenberg was appointed head coach of Germany ahead of the 2019 World Cup. Previously she had been the Switzerland national team coach for six years. Under Voss-Tecklenberg, Germany reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup and the final of Euro 2022.

When will the Germany squad be announced?

The 28-person team will need to be whittled down to 23 players by the FIFA deadline of July 9.

How many players are Germany allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

Despite Martina Voss-Tecklenberg having selected quite big squads recently, she will be forced to cut it down, with only 23 players allowed to be picked for the World Cup. Some countries did request bigger squads but FIFA have insisted that only 23 players will be allowed.