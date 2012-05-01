The Euro 2012 England squad predictor: Who we think Roy will pick

So it's Roy, not Harry, who will attempt to sail the perhaps not very good ship England through the choppy waters of Poland and Ukraine.

We've spent the last few months trying to second guess Fabio Capello, then the FA, then Knappsy.

But, having evidently wasted all that time, here is our final prediction for England's Euro 2012 squad...

Key:

Ã¢ÂÂ² = moving up

Ã¢ÂÂ¼ = moving down

Ã¢ÂÂ = non mover

Ã¢ÂÂ = new entry

Players are ranked in order of certainty of selection



1 Wayne Rooney - Manchester United Ã¢ÂÂ

Playing well and scoring goals. DonÃ¢ÂÂt. Get. Injured.



2 Joe Hart - Manchester City Ã¢ÂÂ

Best England No.1 post-Seaman. Another man England can't afford to be without.



3 Steven Gerrard - Liverpool Ã¢ÂÂ²

Main goal threat from midfield. May need to shoulder goalscoring burden during Rooney's ban.



4 Scott Parker - Tottenham Ã¢ÂÂ¼

Has tired over the last two months but will still add bite to the midfield.



5 Ashley Cole - Chelsea Ã¢ÂÂ

Has improved as the season has gone on. A star of Chelsea's resurgence.



6 Joleon Lescott - Manchester City Ã¢ÂÂ²

Arguably the best English defender in the Premier League this year.



7 Theo Walcott - Arsenal Ã¢ÂÂ²

EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs biggest threat is pace, and in-form Theo has that in spades.



8 Gary Cahill - Chelsea Ã¢ÂÂ²

A goalscoring defender: always a plus in tournaments. Showed his quality against Barcelona.



9 James Milner - Manchester City Ã¢ÂÂ¼

Versatile as a Swiss Army knife. One of Capello's favourites - will Roy rate him as highly?



10 Frank Lampard - Chelsea Ã¢ÂÂ

Has come into form at the right time for club and country. Experience could be crucial.



11 Ashley Young - Manchester United Ã¢ÂÂ²

May not be Mr Popular with the public at present, but England form has been good over last 18 months.



12 John Terry - Chelsea Ã¢ÂÂ

Takes command in big games



13 Michael Carrick - Manchester United Ã¢ÂÂ

Must replace the injured Wilshere; the best English midfielder this season bar none.



14 Kyle Walker - Tottenham Ã¢ÂÂ

Strong and pacy, like club-mate Parker, he has tired of late, but still likely to travel.



15 Danny Welbeck - Manchester United Ã¢ÂÂ

The primary lone striking option. Could be thrust in at the deep end during Rooney suspension.

16 Leighton Baines - Everton Ã¢ÂÂ¼

Reliable understudy to Cole; made it into the PFA team of the year.



17 Phil Jones - Manchester United Ã¢ÂÂ²

Offers cover in three positions and growing in maturity.



18 Gareth Barry - Manchester City Ã¢ÂÂ¼

Dependable, if uninspiring; may be required to settle the midfield.



19 Peter Crouch - Stoke City Ã¢ÂÂ

Has enjoyed a good first season at Stoke, and Roy is said to be a fan.



20 Scott Carson - Bursaspor Ã¢ÂÂ

A firm second choice in goal, and Roy will know how enlightening working abroad can be.



21 Daniel Sturridge - Chelsea Ã¢ÂÂ¼

Another fleet-footed option, though question marks over decision making and perceived 'selfishness'.

22 Robert Green - West Ham Ã¢ÂÂ

Solid for the Hammers, but will playing outside the top flight hinder his chances?

23 Paul Scholes - Manchester United Ã¢ÂÂ

Wanted: a passer in the middle of the park. We can hope, right?

Those on the outside



Aston Villa's Darren Bent will almost certainly be involved should he recover sufficiently from the ankle ligament injury which has ruled him out of action for the last two months. Micah Richards, Phil Jagielka and Rio Ferdinand will all be waiting in the wings for a defensive spot to free up should any injuries occur.

The most likely of Roy's West Brom charges to make the trip could well be Ben Foster. The keeper, on loan from Birmingham, took a break from international football last May, but could be encouraged to return by a manager who knows him well.

Of the new coach's other former players, Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy and QPR striker Bobby Zamora stand out as being in with a chance of earning a late call-up. Murphy could be a good option for a deep-lying midfield string-puller, should Paul Scholes decline any potential advances, while Zamora has the strength and aerial ability to lead the line alone if need be. Zamora, who played for Hodgson at Fulham between 2008 and 2010, has perhaps jumped Jermain Defoe and the slowly-improving Andy Carroll in the queue for the final forward berth should Darren Bent fail to return from injury.

A lack of prolonged spells of form, fitness or playing time will most likely hinder Stewart Downing, Aaron Lennon and Adam Johnson's chances.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain represents the most likely 'wild card', but having not yet secured regular football at Arsenal, despite some hugely impressive cameos, will almost certainly work against him.