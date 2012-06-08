Euro 2012 preview: France

Rejuvenated since the shame of South Africa, Laurent Blanc's side have momentum and a wealth of attacking riches, says Ben Lyttleton

When Laurent Blanc marked his first game in charge by dropping all 23 players who were part of FranceÃ¢ÂÂs embarrassing 2010 World Cup campaign, it was no gimmick. Though France lost 2-1 to Norway, he handed international debuts to several players who will be part of his plans this summer, including Adil Rami, Yann MÃ¢ÂÂVila, Yohan Cabaye and Jeremy Menez.

Since losing their first qualifier at home to Belarus, BlancÃ¢ÂÂs France have gone on an 18-game unbeaten run that includes wins over England, Brazil and Germany. ItÃ¢ÂÂs one thing playing down expectations when the team has just gone on strike and failed at a World Cup; quite another when it beats one of the Euro favourites, Germany, 2-1 on their own patch.

But it has not been an easy process for Blanc. His first win came in the excellent 2-0 qualifying success over Bosnia & Herzegovina, when his midfield of MÃ¢ÂÂVila, Abou Diaby and Alou Diarra combined physique and technique to put down their markers for the future.

Then the wheels came off: Diarra, initially pencilled in to be BlancÃ¢ÂÂs captain, had a dramatic loss of form after moving to Marseille last summer, while Diaby has been injured for most of the season. That gave Cabaye a chance and he took it, as did Samir Nasri Ã¢ÂÂ a player, like fellow Clairefontaine graduate Karim Benzema, overlooked by Raymond Domenech after a row at Euro 2008.

Under Blanc, Benzema has looked the world-beater he can be for Real Madrid, and his best performances have come against the better teams: he scored in the Wembley win over England, and got the winner against Brazil.



BlancÃ¢ÂÂs long search for a captain was another concern for les Bleus: he trialled Florent Malouda, Philippe Mexes, Hugo Lloris and Eric Abidal as well as Diarra, before settling on Lloris, the quiet goalkeeper who insists he has charisma but prefers to keep it behind closed doors. ItÃ¢ÂÂs a strange selection: Blanc might have preferred Mexes, but the AC Milan centre-back has a habit of losing his temper on the pitch.

The tensions in the squad under Domenech have now gone: if anything, the tensest relationship now involves Blanc and his French federation bosses. Blanc was upset at his perceived lack of support last summer after he was implicated in a storm over racial quotas in French youth teams (see this monthÃ¢ÂÂs FourFourTwo for the full story).

Since qualification was sealed with a final qualifying draw against Bosnia & Herzegovina, has been keen to extend his contract Ã¢ÂÂ but new French FA head Noel Le Graet, mindful of the problems his predecessor had in locking Domenech into a two-year extension pre-Euro 2008, wants to wait until after the tournament to decide. By then it may be too late, as Blanc is on the wanted list at several top club sides. The temptations of a World Cup in Brazil could be resistible after all.

Lesson from qualifying

DonÃ¢ÂÂt make any long-term plans. Blanc was extremely unlucky with injuries, not least to Diaby, a player the manager rates hugely. But while his unpopular predecessor always played two holding midfielders in his preferred 4-2-3-1 system, Blanc prefers to partner MÃ¢ÂÂVila with a passer like Cabaye in the middle of the park.

Strengths

The spine of the team is talented, solid and young, with Lloris, Rami, MÃ¢ÂÂVila and Benzema representing the future Ã¢ÂÂ and Benzema comes off the back of a superb season at Real Madrid. Blanc also has some decent impact subs to call on: Menez can run at players with pace while Mathieu Valbuena has a big-game mentality. Both could be useful squad additions.

Weaknesses

A lack of leaders has been a problem since before the World Cup, and BlancÃ¢ÂÂs 18-month search for a suitable captain only highlighted that. When the team was wobbling at 1-0 down in their final qualifier Ã¢ÂÂ and looking set for another play-off lottery Ã¢ÂÂ it was hard to find the individual pushing the team on.

As it was, Nasri scored the decisive penalty against Bosnia & Herzegovina and announced afterwards that he was ready to be the leader that France needed. Meanwhile, the eternal debate over Franck Ribery could emerge again: brilliant for Bayern, average for France. He has the ability, but needs to start showing it for les Bleus.

Did you know...?

One of the bones of contention between Blanc and his bosses is the backroom staff. A source close to FA boss Le Graet was quoted as saying, Ã¢ÂÂwe could do with one or two fewerÃ¢ÂÂ than the 21 members. But former coach Domenech took 25 to South Africa, including two press officers and two goalkeeping coaches. BlancÃ¢ÂÂs biggest expenditure may be the Ã¢ÂÂconsultancy contractÃ¢ÂÂ handed to Fabien Barthez: the former keeper and kiss recipient gets Ã¢ÂÂ¬90K per year for his informal role.

ExpertÃ¢ÂÂs view

Darren Tulett, host, Al-Jazeera Sport France

Ã¢ÂÂFrench football was in the doldrums after the World Cup, but this team could be redeemed if they get out of their group and put up a valiant fight in the knockouts. The public havenÃ¢ÂÂt been seduced by the style of football, but France have come a long way in two years, and that is down to Blanc and the new faces heÃ¢ÂÂs brought in who donÃ¢ÂÂt carry the stain of South Africa.Ã¢ÂÂ

Verdict

United, talented squad. Outsiders for final?

Key player

Karim Benzema

After a poor debut season at Real Madrid, Benzema was left out of the 23-man France party who finished bottom of their group at the 2010 World Cup. But under Blanc heÃ¢ÂÂs been a regular starter and the 24-year-old has repaid his manager by scoring three goals in qualifying, as well as the opener in the friendly against England. The focal point of the French attack.

The Manager

Laurent Blanc

The World Cup winner took over a team in disarray after poor showings at Euro 2008 and World Cup 2010. He lost his first two games in charge, including a home qualifier to Belarus, but has since steadied the ship, les Bleus going 18 games unbeaten. Won this trophy as a player in 2000 but faces a bigger challenge to do it again as manager.

How they play

The three players behind the lone striker provide width and pace in attack. Protected by two deeper midfielders, Ã¢ÂÂ¨the fluid attacking quartet are given free roam to cause problems for opponents. Blanc faces something of a selection dilemma, though, with Nasri, Malouda, Ribery, Menez, Valbuena and Loic Remy all vying for those three attacking midfield spots.

Euro record

1960 Semi-finals

1964 DNQ

1968 DNQ

1972 DNQ

1976 DNQ

1980 DNQ

1984 Winners

1988 DNQ

1992 First round

1996 Semi-finals

2000 Winners

2004 Quarter-finals

2008 First round

Fixtures

June 11 England (Donetsk, 5pm)

June 15 Ukraine (Donetsk, 5pm)

June 19 Sweden (Kiev, 7.45pm)

Odds

France are 11/1 to win the Euros Ã¢ÂÂ or 5/1 to finish bottom of the group.

