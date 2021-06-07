Euro 2020 – what are England's squad numbers?

England have announced their squad numbers for Euro 2020, which gets under way in Rome on June 11.

The Three Lions are among the favourites to win the pan-continental tournament, which will be hosted by 11 different cities in the same number of countries.

All three of England’s group games will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and the final.

That hands Gareth Southgate’s side a potential advantage, although the likes of France, Belgium, Spain and Portugal also have designs on the trophy.

Southgate chose to name a 33-man provisional squad, before trimming it down to 26 last week.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was forced to pull out with injury, before Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse, Aaron Ramsdale, Ollie Watkins, Ben Godfrey and Ben White were omitted from the final group.

However, White has now earned a place in the squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of Euro 2020 through injury.

England have confirmed their squad numbers for the competition, with White set to inherit Alexander-Arnold’s No.22.

Jordan Pickford will wear No.1, suggesting he is England’s first-choice goalkeeper, while captain Harry Kane has been handed the No.9 jersey.

Jack Grealish will wear No.7, Jordan Henderson is the No.8 and Raheem Sterling will adorn the No.10 shirt.

The full squad numbers for England at Euro 2020 are below.

1. Jordan Pickford

2. Kyle Walker

3. Luke Shaw

4. Declan Rice

5. John Stones

6. Harry Maguire

7. Jack Grealish

8. Jordan Henderson

9. Harry Kane

10. Raheem Sterling

11. Marcus Rashford

12. Kieran Trippier

13. Dean Henderson

14. Kalvin Phillips

15. Tyrone Mings

16. Conor Coady

17. Jadon Sancho

18. Dominic Calvert Lewin

19. Mason Mount

20. Phil Foden

21. Ben Chilwell

22. Ben White

23. Sam Johnstone

24. Reece James

25. Bukayo Saka

26. Jude Bellingham