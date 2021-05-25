Euro 2020 – who is Italy’s manager?

Roberto Mancini will lead Italy at Euro 2020, as they look to make up for missing out on a place at the last World Cup.

Mancini was appointed following that seismic failure under Gian Piero Ventura, the first time that Italy had failed to qualify for the tournament in 60 years.

The former Sampdoria striker, who made more than 500 appearances for the club during his career, retired following a brief spell at Leicester City.

He won 36 caps for his country, scoring six goals, but was prematurely exiled from the national team after a dispute with Arrigo Sacchi over playing time.

Mancini took his first managerial role at Fiorentina in February 2001, winning the Coppa Italia later that year.

He lifted the same trophy with Lazio, and did so twice more at Inter Milan, where he also won three consecutive Serie A titles.

After a brief spell out of football, he replaced Mark Hughes as Manchester City manager in December 2009, winning the first trophies of the Sheikh Mansour era.

He led them to success in the FA Cup, beating Stoke City 1-0 in the final at Wembley, and a first Premier League title thanks to Sergio Aguero’s dramatic late goal against Queens Park Rangers.

Mancini’s high-maintenance and demanding managerial style eventually grated on several of the Man City squad, and he was sacked in May 2013, with Manuel Pellegrini taking over.

From there, he went to Galatasaray, back to Inter and then on to Zenit St Petersburg before being announced as the new manager of the Italian national team.

The 56-year-old led them to qualification with a perfect record of 10 wins from 10 games, and just four goals conceded. Earlier this month, his contract was extended until June 2026.

Italy have been drawn in Group A alongside Turkey, Wales and Switzerland, and are expected to feature in the latter stages of the tournament.