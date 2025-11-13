Watch Moldova vs Italy: Live streams, TV details as Gennaro Gattuso looks to keep the pressure on Norway in World Cup 2026 qualifying

Watch Moldova vs Italy as the Azzurri seek to put all the pressure on Norway before they meet on Sunday, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Group I is flirting with a thrilling conclusion in Milan on Sunday afternoon but both Italy and Norway have obstacles to pass before they meet at San Siro.

Norway are flying. They haven't dropped a point, have scored 29 goals in six games, and have conceded only three. Yet the Azzurri are technically still in touch with the highly unlikely possibility of automatic qualification.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Moldova vs Italy online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Moldova vs Italy in the UK

Italy's last away World Cup qualifier against Moldova will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

How to watch Moldova vs Italy in the US

Live Moldova vs Italy coverage in the USA will be available via Fubo Sports Network – anyone can stream it directly on their website. Geo-restrictions apply.

Can I watch Moldova vs Italy for free?

As outlined above, a Moldova vs Italy free live stream is available on the Fubo Sports Network website – no log-in required, just click and play. Coverage is geo-restricted to the USA.

As with all of Italy's games, you can watch the match against Moldova for free on public broadcaster RAI in Italy.

RAI 1 is the TV channel you need, or RAI Play if you're streaming online. Coverage is geo-restricted to Italy.

Watch Moldova vs Italy from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get

Moldova vs Italy: Match Preview

Gennaro Gattuso's Italy are chasing a team unlikely to drop points on Thursday and thus all but unassailable, but it's the Azzurri's responsibility to do their bit.

Italy can go for broke in Chisinau and indeed in Milan on Sunday. They have secured a play-off place and would go into the final game with their fate in their hands if they win and Norway somehow slip up against Estonia.

They might as well set about the goal difference deficit while they're at it. Erling Haaland's five goals set Norway on the way to an 11-1 win against Moldova and chasing down the huge difference is likely to be futile, but what's the harm?

After failing to qualify for each of the last two World Cups, four-time winners Italy won't much care how they get over the line this time, only that they do.

Their only dropped points in the group were in defeat in Oslo and Gattuso has kept them moving forward despite that setback in their first game.

Moldova are winless. Their only point was the prize for holding Estonia to a draw in Tallinn last month.

They've conceded 22 goals in total in Group I, 12 of them at home. In truth, Thursday's two games in the group are formalities. Italy's job is to treat theirs as if it's not.