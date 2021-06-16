Euro 2020 – N'Golo Kante: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

N'Golo Kante will be an important player for France at this summer's European Championship.

The les Bleus midfielder has won 46 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2016.

France have been drawn in Group F at Euro 2020 alongside Germany, Portugal and Hungary.

A top-two finish would guarantee France a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does N'Golo Kante play for?

Kante plays his club football for Chelsea, having joined the club in 2016. He has made a total of 218 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

Kante's five years at Stamford Bridge have been hugely successful. The midfielder has won a Premier League title, the Champions League, the Europa League and the FA Cup.

He also won the Premier League during a single-season spell at Leicester, before which he represented Caen and Boulogne in his native France.

How old is N'Golo Kante?

Kante was born on 29 March 1991. He is 30 years old.

What is N'Golo Kante’s squad number?

Kante will wear the No.13 shirt for England at Euro 2020. At club level for Chelsea, he wears the No.7.

What is N'Golo Kante's net worth?

Kante has an estimated net worth of £20m, according to the 2021 edition of wtfoot.com.

What is N'Golo Kante's contract length?

Kante's contract at Chelsea runs until the summer of 2023. He signed a new five-year deal with the Blues in 2018.

What is N'Golo Kante's salary?

Kante earns an estimated £144,000 per week at Manchester United, according to spotrac.com.