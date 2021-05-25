Euro 2020 – who is Portugal’s manager?

Fernando Santos will lead Portugal at Euro 2020, having already steered them to a surprise victory in the tournament five years ago.

Santos, who had previously been in charge of the Greek national team, replaced Paulo Bento as Portugal manager in September 2014.

Although his side stuttered during the group stage of Euro 2016, drawing all three games, they did just enough to progress to the knockout rounds.

Croatia were beaten in extra time and penalties were required to sneak past Poland, before a 2-0 win over Wales secured Portugal’s place in the final.

Facing the hosts France, they survived an early injury to star man Cristiano Ronaldo to make it to extra time, where substitute Eder struck the decisive goal.

It was the first time Portugal had won a major tournament, having previously lost out to Greece in the final of Euro 2004.

Santos then took his country to the World Cup, where they went out to Uruguay in the second round, and won the Nations League, beating the Netherlands 1-0.

The 66-year-old has enjoyed success at club level too, managing each of Portugal’s big three – Porto, Sporting CP and Benfica.

He fared best with Porto, winning the Primeira Liga title in his first season and following that up with consecutive Taca de Portugal triumphs.

In his only other role in international management, Santos led Greece to the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 and the second round of the World Cup two years later.

His Portugal squad for this summer features several veterans of their previous success, including Rui Patricio, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Joao Moutinho and Renato Sanches.

Portugal have been drawn in Group F alongside France, Germany and Hungary, but believe they have the nous needed to prevail and reach the latter stages.