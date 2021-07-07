Euro 2020: Who are Denmark's penalty takers and what is their record like?

Denmark have only been involved in three penalty shootouts in their history, with two of them last century. However, they did face off against Croatia at the 2018 World Cup in a penalty shootout, which might give a slightly better indication of who will take a spot kick should their game go the distance.

They lost 3-2 on that occasion three years ago, but Kasper Schmeichel did manage to save two penalties from the five he faced, meaning Denmark could have strong chance in a shootout they're involved in.

They are missing their first-choice penalty taker, with Christian Eriksen still recovering from the cardiac arrest he suffered against Finland at the start of Euro 2020. Their southern neighbours Germany are synonymous with winning a penalty shootout, so are Denmark's players capable of replicating their skill from 12 yards?

We've delved through Denmark's players to find out their most likely takers of a spot kick, should any of their games end undecided after 120 minutes.

Jonas Wind's penalty record

Career penalties: 15

- Scored: 15 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Denmark penalties: 0

Wind has only played 63 minutes so far at Euro 2020, but will no doubt come onto the pitch if it's looking likely that one of Denmark's games is going to penalties. He has scored an incredible 15 out of 15 penalties in his senior career, and typifies the type of player absolutely essential for a shootout.

While it is unlikely that he'll start or get much game time in normal time, Wind could be called upon to dispatch a penalty with his perfect career record.

Martin Braithwaite's penalty record

Career penalties: 14

- Scored: 9 (64%)

- Missed: 5 (36%)

Denmark Penalties: 0

Braithwaite has stepped up 14 times in his club career, but he is yet to take a penalty for his country. He was taken off during the game in 2018 against Croatia, meaning he couldn't take part in the shootout.

He has taken two penalties for Barcelona this season, scoring one in the Champions League before missing in La Liga. It is likely that the striker will step up, should the game need a shootout decider.

Kasper Dolberg's penalty record

Career penalties: 9

- Scored: 8 (88%)

- Missed: 1 (12%)

Denmark Penalties: 1

- Scored: 1 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Dolberg is prolific from the spot kick, with his only miss from 12 yards coming during his time at Ajax. The Nice striker is sure to step up in a shootout, and will be confident of slotting his home. He has taken three penalties this season, scoring all three - including one for his nation.

Andreas Cornelius' penalty record

Career penalties: 7

- Scored: 4 (57%)

- Missed: 3 (43%)

Denmark Penalties: 1

- Scored: 1 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Cornelius wasn't part of the Denmark squad in 2018 at the World Cup, so missed out on taking a penalty in the shootout then. He has scored from 12 yards for Denmark before though, in a friendly in 2013 against Mexico.

His career penalty record is a mixed bag, scoring three more for Copenhagen, but missing three too.

Yussuf Poulsen's penalty record

Career penalties: 1

- Scored: 1 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Denmark penalties: 0

Poulsen has surprisingly only ever taken one penalty in his career, which he scored in 2017 while playing for his current club, RB Leipzig. He was on the pitch for Denmark's penalty shootout with Croatia in 2018, but didn't step up to take a penalty.

Robert Skov's penalty record

Career penalties: 13

- Scored: 10 (77%)

- Missed: 3 (23%)

Denmark penalties: 0

Skov is another player prolific from the penalty spot, and will surely step up in a penalty shootout if he is on the pitch. He currently plays for Hoffenheim and hasn't taken a penalty since 2019 during his time at Copenhagen, but the forward's record from the spot is admirable.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's penalty record

Career penalties: 1

- Scored: 0 (0%)

- Missed: 1 (100%)

Denmark Penalties: 1

- Scored: 0 (0%)

- Missed: 1 (100%)

Hojbjerg stepped up for Denmark at the beginning of the tournament against Finland to take his first ever senior penalty in the absence of Christian Eriksen, but the Spurs man missed. His character means that he is still likely to step up if Denmark need him to.

He has scored during a penalty shootout for Tottenham this season though, against Chelsea in the League Cup.

The rest of the Denmark's squad penalty record

Kasper Schmeichel

Career penalties faced: 90

- Saved: 22 (24%)

- Conceded: 68 (76%)

Denmark penalties: 7

- Saved: 2 (29%)

- Conceded: 5 (71%)

Saved two penalties during the shootout against Croatia at 2018 World Cup

Jonas Lossl

Career penalties faced: 38

- Saved: 12 (32%)

- Conceded: 26 (68%)

Denmark penalties: 0

Frederik Ronnow

Career penalties faced: 31

- Saved: 4 (13%)

- Conceded: 27 (87%)

Denmark penalties: 0

Jannik Vestergaard

Never taken a penalty

Simon Kjaer

Never taken a penalty (in normal time)

Scored during the penalty shootout against Croatia at 2018 World Cup

Daniel Wass

Career penalties: 4

- Scored: 3 (75%)

- Missed: 1 (25%)

Joakim Maehle

Never taken a penalty

Andreas Christensen

Never taken a penalty

Nicolai Boilesen

Never taken a penalty

Joachim Andersen

Never taken a penalty

Jens Stryger Larsen

Career penalties: 3

- Scored: 3 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Thomas Delaney

Never taken a penalty

Mathias Jensen

Career penalties: 2

- Scored: 2 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Anders Christiansen

Career penalties: 4

- Scored: 4 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)

Mikkel Damsgaard

Never taken a penalty

Christian Norgaard

Never taken a penalty

Andreas Skov Olsen

Career penalties: 6

- Scored: 6 (100%)

- Missed: 0 (0%)