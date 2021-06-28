Euro 2020 – Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's wife and does he have kids?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a one-time European champion at international level following Portugal's 1-0 defeat by Belgium on Sunday.

Just as they did five years ago, Portugal advanced to the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a third-place finish in the group phase.

That set up a meeting with Belgium in the first knockout round, and Thorgan Hazard's strike shortly before half-time settled the game in the Red Devils' favour.

Ronaldo, now 36 years old, might not get another chance to win this competition for a second time - although his career to date suggests that an appearance at Euro 2024 is far from impossible.

The Juventus superstar will now turn his attention back to club level, where there are doubts over his future.

Ronaldo is under contract at the Allianz Stadium until next summer, but there have been suggestions that he could be on the move ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

In the shorter term, though, Ronaldo will no doubt be looking forward to taking a short break before pre-season.

He will probably be joined on his trip by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, a former shop assistant turned model.

The couple have a daughter together: Alana Martina was born in November 2017.

Ronaldo has three more children. His son Cristiano Jr. was born in the United States in 2010. Seven years later he became the father of twins, Eva and Mateo, via surrogacy.

The Portugal forward's failure to score against Belgium means he remains tied with Iran legend Ali Daei in the list of all-time leading goalscorers at international level.

Ronaldo, who has scored five times at Euro 2020 and currently leads the race for the Golden Boot, has notched 109 goals for his country.

It is surely only a matter of time before Ronaldo overtakes Daei at the top of the charts.

Portugal return to action when World Cup qualifying resumes in September.