Euro 2020 – Who is Kylian Mbappe's wife and does he have kids?

Kylian Mbappe is hoping to inspire France to glory at this summer's European Championship.

The PSG superstar lit up the 2018 World Cup, winning the Young Player of the Tournament award as France went all the way.

Mbappe has become even better in the intervening three years, and he is a big part of the reason why France are the favourites to win Euro 2020.

The 22-year-old is widely seen as a future Ballon d'Or winner, and some believe he is already the best player in the world.

He certainly showed why he is so highly rated in France's opening game of the tournament.

Mbappe's speed and skill caused the Germany defence major problems as Didier Deschamps' side won 1-0 in Munich.

The forward will be supported in his endeavours this summer by his girlfriend, Alicia Aylies. Mbappe does not have any children.

The former Monaco man is expected to start when France take on Hungary in their second game of the tournament on Saturday.

Victory would send les Bleus through to the round of 16, even before they conclude the group phase against Portugal on Wednesday.

Deschamps' side will be looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat by the Portuguese in the final of Euro 2016, a match which Mbappe did not take part in.

The teenager was still playing for France's Under-19 side back then, although he had already made his Monaco debut by the time the tournament began.

He had to wait until 2017 for his international bow at senior level, before Mbappe's starring role at the following year's World Cup.

If he features against Hungary, Mbappe will win his 45th cap for the France national team.

He has so far scored 17 goals in the famous blue shirt, and will be looking to notch his first at a European Championship in the game against Hungary.

France are the bookmakers' favourites to win the tournament, which concludes on July 11.