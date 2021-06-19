Euro 2020 – Who is Raheem Sterling's wife and does he have kids?

Raheem Sterling is hoping to inspire England to glory at this summer's European Championship.

The Manchester City forward was the match-winner in England's opening game of Euro 2020, a 1-0 victory over Croatia.

He also featured in Friday's disappointing 0-0 draw with Scotland, which leaves Gareth Southgate's side second in Group D.

Sterling has started both matches to date, and will expect to be in the XI against Czech Republic in England's final group game.

The London-born star will be cheered on throughout the competition by his fiancée Paige Milian.

The couple have been in a long-term relationship and Sterling got down on one knee in 2018.

The wedding was originally planned for 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced Sterling and Milian to postpone the ceremony.

They first met when Sterling was playing for Queens Park Rangers, prior to his move to Liverpool in 2010.

Sterling and Milian have two children together. The England attacker also has another child from a previous relationship.

In 2012, Sterling's ex-girlfriend Melissa Clarke gave birth to his daughter, Melody Rose.

Thiago Sterling was born in 2017, before Milian gave birth to the couple's second son, Thai, two years later.

Sterling has won 63 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his debut at senior level in 2012.

He featured for the Three Lions at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, as well as at Euro 2016.

Sterling was involved as England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup three years ago, but he revealed to FourFourTwo in the run-up to Euro 2020 that he was disappointed with his displays in 2018.

“Personally, I’ve now played at three tournaments for England and that one was the hardest to take," Sterling said. "Mentally I was in the best place of my career and I had big expectations of myself. I believed I could have brought a lot more to the team."