Euro 2020: Who will England play in the round of 16?

England finished top of Group D with a win against Czech Republic on Tuesday night, and it is now confirmed that they will play against Germany next Tuesday at Wembley.

Germany drew 2-2 late on against Hungary to book their place in the round of 16, finishing second in Group F behind France and ahead of Portugal. Adam Szalai gave Hungary the lead against Germany with an inspired diving header from 12 yards out. At half-time, Germany were heading out of the Euros, while Hungary would have progressed as one of the best third place teams.

Havertz then got the game back to 1-1, but Hungary immediately replied, scoring straight from kick off through Andras Schaffer. 2-1 Hungary, and if the scores stayed as they were, then Hungary would have progressed to the last 16. Leon Goretzka, though, levelled the scores in the 84th minute to break Hungarian hearts.

Meanwhile, England booked their place in the last 16 by beating Czech Republic 1-0 on Tuesday night. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the night against the Czech’s, and Bukayo Saka picked up the man of the match award on his tournament debut.

England learned of their fate after their win against Czech Republic, that they would face one of France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary in the last 16. Second place Croatia, meanwhile, will play Sweden in the next round.

England’s win against Czech Republic saw them finish the group stage with seven points without conceding a goal - in a group containing Scotland, Croatia and Czech Republic. They played all three games at Wembley, which is where the semi-final and final will also be played at Euro 2020.

England and Germany will play each other at Wembley, on Tuesday 30 June 5pm BST.

