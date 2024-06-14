Euro 2024: What is the biggest win in Euros history?

Major international tournaments have often provided the stage for a good old-fashioned drubbing over the years, and the Euros are no exception.

From group stage goal-fests to knockout annihilation, we take a look at the biggest wins in the history of the European Championship.

And it's worth noting that Euro 2024 has only just begun...

What is the biggest win in European Championship history?

The largest ever winning margin at the Euros is five goals, and it's happened on five occasions.

France were the first to post such a thrashing in the tournament, beating neighbours Belgium 5-0 in the group stage of Euro 1984 – which they hosted and won.

Les Bleus weren't in a class of their own, though: that very same day, Denmark demolished Yugoslavia by the same scoreline.

It would be 16 years until such a disparity was seen at the Euros, when the Netherlands became the first team in the history of the competition to find the net six times in a single match – battering FR Yugoslavia 6-1 in the quarter-finals of Euro 2000.

Sweden were next, beginning Euro 2004 with a bang by beating Bulgaria 5-0.

Spain became the fifth side to win by five goals on Europe's premier international stage, defeating Slovakia 5-0 in the group stage of Euro 2020.

