Facts: Which of the Premier League's newest recruits was the weekend's dribble king?

The key statisitics from a gripping set of Premier League fixtures, as Liverpool boosted their title credentials with a nerve-jangling 3-2 victory over Manchester City at Anfield.

Chelsea stayed in touch with the Merseysiders thanks to Demba Ba's second goal in a week to see off struggling Swansea by a solitary goal at the Liberty.

While there was drama aplenty at the bottom of the table, with Fulham beating Norwich, Cardiff succeeding at Southampton and West Brom holding Spurs.

Liverpool 3-2 Man City

David Silva attempted the most passes in this game (65), completing 85%.

Pablo Zabaleta made 10 interceptions in this match, more than any other player on the pitch. Only two players have made more in a Premier League match this season.

Jon Flanagan (Liverpool) made 7 interceptions against City, more than any other Liverpool player has managed in a PL game this season.

Swansea 0-1 Chelsea

Petr Cech has kept 16 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, 3 more than any other goalkeeper.

Chelsea attempted 26 shots (including blocked) against the Swans, the most they’ve managed in a PL away fixture this term (only against West Ham (H), 39, have they managed more this season home or away).

Mohamed Salah had a round-high 16 touches in the opposition box at the weekend.

Salah was successful with 9 out of 10 take-ons - the best record in the English top flight at the weekend.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa

Villa had only 7 shots in this game, only in two games have they managed fewer this season.

Palace were the only team to hit the woodwork twice this weekend.

Fulham 1-0 Norwich

Fulham scored with their only shot on target in the first half vs Norwich.

Norwich’s third and final shot on target came in the 53rd minute.

Nathan Redmond found a team-mate with 26/26 passes.

Southampton 0-1 Cardiff

Southampton had 19 shots in this game, 13 more than the visitors.

Saints conceded only 2 fouls in the second half.

David Marshall made a round-high 7 saves at the weekend, only on 6 occasions has a keeper made more and kept a clean sheet this season.

Stoke 1-0 Newcastle

Newcastle managed just 1 shot on target in the game, the third time this season they have had one or fewer but the first time since August.

Stoke made a round-high 15 flick-ons in this game.

Sunderland 0-1 Everton

Sunderland made 18 interceptions in this match.

Everton made a round-high 12 blocks in this game.

West Brom 3-3 Tottenham