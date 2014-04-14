Facts: Which of the Premier League's newest recruits was the weekend's dribble king?
By Joe Brewin
Those statistical know-it-alls at Opta have crunched the numbers once again from the weekend's top-flight action...
The key statisitics from a gripping set of Premier League fixtures, as Liverpool boosted their title credentials with a nerve-jangling 3-2 victory over Manchester City at Anfield.
Chelsea stayed in touch with the Merseysiders thanks to Demba Ba's second goal in a week to see off struggling Swansea by a solitary goal at the Liberty.
While there was drama aplenty at the bottom of the table, with Fulham beating Norwich, Cardiff succeeding at Southampton and West Brom holding Spurs.
Liverpool 3-2 Man City
- David Silva attempted the most passes in this game (65), completing 85%.
- Pablo Zabaleta made 10 interceptions in this match, more than any other player on the pitch. Only two players have made more in a Premier League match this season.
- Jon Flanagan (Liverpool) made 7 interceptions against City, more than any other Liverpool player has managed in a PL game this season.
Swansea 0-1 Chelsea
- Petr Cech has kept 16 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, 3 more than any other goalkeeper.
- Chelsea attempted 26 shots (including blocked) against the Swans, the most they’ve managed in a PL away fixture this term (only against West Ham (H), 39, have they managed more this season home or away).
- Mohamed Salah had a round-high 16 touches in the opposition box at the weekend.
- Salah was successful with 9 out of 10 take-ons - the best record in the English top flight at the weekend.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa
- Villa had only 7 shots in this game, only in two games have they managed fewer this season.
- Palace were the only team to hit the woodwork twice this weekend.
- Fulham scored with their only shot on target in the first half vs Norwich.
- Norwich’s third and final shot on target came in the 53rd minute.
- Nathan Redmond found a team-mate with 26/26 passes.
- Southampton had 19 shots in this game, 13 more than the visitors.
- Saints conceded only 2 fouls in the second half.
- David Marshall made a round-high 7 saves at the weekend, only on 6 occasions has a keeper made more and kept a clean sheet this season.
- Newcastle managed just 1 shot on target in the game, the third time this season they have had one or fewer but the first time since August.
- Stoke made a round-high 15 flick-ons in this game.
- Sunderland made 18 interceptions in this match.
- Everton made a round-high 12 blocks in this game.
- Ben Foster has made 6 PL penalty saves since 2006/07, only Jussi Jaaskelainen, Tim Howard and Rob Green have made more (7 each).
- Younes Kaboul was the game's best passer (60/77), made 10 ball recoveries and made the most interceptions (8).
