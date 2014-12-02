The FFT100: Players by league

The ongoing argument as to whether the Premier League or La Liga is better will continue to rumble after FourFourTwo's 100 Best Football Players in the World 2014 conclusively proves that, er, both are.

With 29 players in the list – up three from last year – the English top flight has jumped back above the Spanish one, which has remained on 27. Now representing 56% of the FFT100, those two leagues are increasingly dominant, with numbers dwindling in the Bundesliga, Seria A and Ligue Un.

However, if England has nosed ahead again on quantity, Spain still has the quality. By applying a coefficient which awards 100 points to list winner Cristiano Ronaldo, 99 to runner-up Philipp Lahm and on down to a single point for No.100 Ricardo Rodriguez, we can judge the full importance of a league's FFT100 participants – and La Liga leads the way, for the fourth consecutive year.

The discussion will continue a while yet...

