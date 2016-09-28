FIFA 17 or PES 2017 – which one to go for? This quiz will help you decide

Both FIFA 17 and PES 2017 are brilliant in their own ways. And everyone who enjoys playing footy games should try both before deciding which game to go for. If you're still unsure, answering the following questions will help you make up your mind.

Want even more advice? Then read through our comprehensive FIFA 17 review here, and our updated PES 2017 review here (now covering online play). While one of the games excels more on the pitch this year (in terms of fun and natural feel) the other has stacks of realism and is a real festival of football play options.

Take your pick, enjoy and keep an eye on FourFourTwo for loads more games features coming soon.

