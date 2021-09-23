FIFA 22: EA announce the best Ligue 1 XI in the new game

The best Ligue 1 team in FIFA 22 has been announced by EA.

Unsurprisingly, the team - which consists of 12 players - is mainly PSG-based. There are others in the side from the likes of title-winning Lille, high-flying Monaco and Lyon, however.

FIFA 22 Pre-orders open – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far

Cover stars past and present, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi both make the side.

Check out the Paris Saint-Germain 2021/22 range here

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Four PSG players sneak into EA's twelve-man shortlist. Neymar is not included on this particular list.

The news of the top-rated Ligue 1 players follows the reveal that Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player in the game with a rating of 93 - just ahead of Bayern striker Lewandowski.

FIFA 22 Four new skill moves set to be added to the game

Kylian Mbappe has been revealed as the fastest player on the game this time around, as well as having five-star skill moves.

You can preorder the new FIFA 22 game now on Amazon.

FIFA 21 The top 125 wonderkids on Career Mode

FIFA 21 How to (legally) buy and sell your assets to maximise profits

RANKED! The 100 greatest FIFA songs ever

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now