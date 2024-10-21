Football clubs who shared a stadium with another sport

Featuring rugby, American football and... motor racing?!

A baseball game between the UK All Stars and the U.S. Air Force All Stars at Stamford Bridge in 1982
Baseball at Stamford Bridge in 1982(Image credit: Alamy)

When is a football ground not a football ground? In more cases than you might have imagined, actually.

Here, we take a look at some of the clubs who shared a stadium with another sport – or, in some cases, multiple other sports.

Did you, for instance, know that cricket was played at the home of a Champions League-winning side…?

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

