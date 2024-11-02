The Big Football Quiz of 1995: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

Welcome back to another FourFourTwo quiz and boy do we have a treat in store for you today.

Our first ever magazine was put on sale in 1994 and now - 30 years later - we are releasing a quiz every day throughout November to test your knowledge of the ups and downs of the last 30 years in football.

So, in order to reward those of you who may have stuck around with us from the beginning, we have put together a quiz testing your knowledge of everything 1995! Topics feature Eric Cantona's infamous ban, Blackburn Rovers and even Scottish football.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) EVERY ANNIVERSARY QUIZ SO FAR 1994

Remember the 1995 FA Cup final? What about the UEFA Champions League? Premier League knowledge any better from the 1994/95 campaign?

If you are really really struggling, sign into Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. Bit of a cop out, however, if you ask us.

20 questions to answer, and no time limit at all, with this one. See how well you can remember 1995's most memorable moments below.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and why not ask your friends to have a go too!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

