The Big Football Quiz of 1994: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

It's football quiz time and we're looking back to 1994 today.

FourFourTwo's first ever magazine was put on sale in 1994 and now - 30 years later - we are releasing a quiz every day throughout November to test your knowledge of the ups and downs of the last 30 years in football.

Each day we'll be asking you to answer questions on one specific year in football and the 1994 edition features teasers on everything, from the early years of the Premier League, to a certain World Cup tournament that kicked off in '94.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) QUIZ Can you guess these 100 players from their career paths?

So who won the World Cup this year? Who missed a penalty in the opening ceremony? And who won the Champions League?

You can get a hint, too. Sign into Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. You can use hints as many times as you like, too.

20 questions to answer, and no time limit at all, with this one. See how well you can remember 1994's most famous moments below.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our expert-level odd one out quiz?

Quiz! Can you guess whether these 25 players have broken the all-time transfer record?

Quiz! Can you tell us which movies and TV shows these 20 football shirts are from?

Quiz! Can you name these tournament mascots?

Quiz! Can you guess 20 correct answers in our Who Has The Most quiz?