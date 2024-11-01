The Big Football Quiz of 1994: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?
To celebrate 30 years of FFT we have 30 quizzes this month to test your knowledge - one for each year!
It's football quiz time and we're looking back to 1994 today.
FourFourTwo's first ever magazine was put on sale in 1994 and now - 30 years later - we are releasing a quiz every day throughout November to test your knowledge of the ups and downs of the last 30 years in football.
Each day we'll be asking you to answer questions on one specific year in football and the 1994 edition features teasers on everything, from the early years of the Premier League, to a certain World Cup tournament that kicked off in '94.
So who won the World Cup this year? Who missed a penalty in the opening ceremony? And who won the Champions League?
You can get a hint, too. Sign into Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. You can use hints as many times as you like, too.
20 questions to answer, and no time limit at all, with this one. See how well you can remember 1994's most famous moments below.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!
