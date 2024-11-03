The Big Football Quiz of 1996: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

Fancy seeing you here again. Back for another quiz, are we?

As you will be well aware by now, FourFourTwo's first-ever magazine was put on sale some 30 years ago, so to help celebrate, we are releasing a quiz every day throughout November to test your trivia.

Every single day brings a new year and this time, we have a corker, 1996. Still getting over Gareth Southgate's penalty miss? Us too. But maybe this quiz will help soothe the pain somewhat.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) EVERY ANNIVERSARY QUIZ SO FAR 1994 / 1995

1996 was a strange one, wasn't it? England's hopes were dashed at Euro 96 and Manchester United continued to run riot under Sir Alex Ferguson.

We've put together just 20 questions, without a time frame it must be said, to rack your brains and see how much you really remember all in all.

Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. If you must.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

