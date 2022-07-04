Quiz! Can you guess these clubs from the emojis?

12 minutes on the clock, 30 clubs to guess.

"Just write the word, that's its job," Roy Keane would probably say of the humble emoji. There was none of it in his day: only good, old-fashioned text speak – or "txt spk", as that would be.

Still, the modern-day footballer is literate in the emoji. Paul Pogba had his very own Pogmoji when he landed at Manchester United, while Shkodran Mustafi would sign off every social media post at Arsenal with the "BACK ON TOP" emojis.

So Keane would love today's quiz, right? We've represented 30 clubs in emojis and all you have to do is guess who's who.

Imagine there was an emoji of a liver and an emoji of a swimming pool: that would be… yes, correct, Liverpool. Now have a crack at these ones.

