Quiz! Can you guess which of these 50 players have scored Premier League hat-tricks?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players on the board – you have to guess the 30 correct answers.

There are a number of players who you wouldn't have expected to have scored a Premier League hat-trick.

Take the very first hat-trick, for example. Eric Cantona isn't in today's quiz but he wasn't renowned as a prolific goalscorer in the slightest. Not like a Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Still, King Eric managed to net the very first Prem treble. Since then, there have been tons of legends who have followed his lead… and a few forgotten cult heroes you may have forgotten.

No typing with this one – 50 players are on the quiz. Just pick the ones who scored three goals in a single match in a Premier League game.

