Quiz! Can you guess which of these 50 players have scored Premier League hat-tricks?

By Mark White
published

All we want you to do is pick the 30 players from this list who have netted a PL treble

Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger heads the ball back into play after it is returned from the crowd during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 6, 2018. - Arsene Wenger bids farewell to a stadium he helped to build in more ways than one when he leads Arsenal at the Emirates for the final time at home to Burnley on Sunday. Wenger's final season after 22 years in charge is destined to end in disappointment after Thursday's Europa League semi-final exit.
(Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players on the board – you have to guess the 30 correct answers.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the last 100 clubs to defeat the Premier League champions?

There are a number of players who you wouldn't have expected to have scored a Premier League hat-trick. 

Take the very first hat-trick, for example. Eric Cantona isn't in today's quiz but he wasn't renowned as a prolific goalscorer in the slightest. Not like a Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Still, King Eric managed to net the very first Prem treble. Since then, there have been tons of legends who have followed his lead… and a few forgotten cult heroes you may have forgotten.

No typing with this one – 50 players are on the quiz. Just pick the ones who scored three goals in a single match in a Premier League game. 

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's all-time appearance makers?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 most valuable English, Welsh and Scottish players?

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 