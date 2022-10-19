Quiz! Can you guess which of these 50 players have scored Premier League hat-tricks?
All we want you to do is pick the 30 players from this list who have netted a PL treble
10 minutes on the clock, 50 players on the board – you have to guess the 30 correct answers.
There are a number of players who you wouldn't have expected to have scored a Premier League hat-trick.
Take the very first hat-trick, for example. Eric Cantona isn't in today's quiz but he wasn't renowned as a prolific goalscorer in the slightest. Not like a Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Still, King Eric managed to net the very first Prem treble. Since then, there have been tons of legends who have followed his lead… and a few forgotten cult heroes you may have forgotten.
No typing with this one – 50 players are on the quiz. Just pick the ones who scored three goals in a single match in a Premier League game.
