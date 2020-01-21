Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from Arsenal vs Chelsea games over the last 16 years?

Sometimes fate – and of course, success – throws the same two sides together a lot. Barcelona and Chelsea went through it a few years back, but the real rivals that the Blues have continually faced during their Roman Abramovich-backed rise have been Arsenal.

FA Cup and Europa League finals, Community Shields, Champions League ties and, of course, the Premier League – you name it, they’ve done it in the last 16 years.

It's not even been a month since Mikel Arteta was in the Emirates dugout for the first time, lining up against Frank Lampard - the women's sides even met at the weekend, where Chelsea reigned supreme - and now the men's sides are meeting again and we want you to name as many scorers in this fixture as you can remember.

Well, the top two plunderers below should be simple enough, but it gets a lot trickier after that. Each player’s total goals in this fixture, the club they scored for and their nationality is below. Own goals (six) aren’t included because we’re not that cruel.

Ten minutes are on the clock, with 56 to get. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts if you don’t give answers away – and then challenge some friends as well. Good luck!

