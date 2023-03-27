Quiz! Can you name England's top scorers since 2000?

Five minutes on the clock, 28 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Gareth Southgate's 30 most-played England players?

If anyone ever tells you that international football is easy, just show them today's quiz.

It hasn't been that easy for England players since the millennium. Two players have 50+ goals. Most have 20 or fewer.

Of course, that comes with the caveat that there are fewer games at this level than you ever get for your club. But consider some of the names you're picking today – there are plenty of legends and only 28 stars to have racked up five or more strikes for their country since 2000.

Can you remember who?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you tell us the 25 sponsors that were on these shirts?

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer of the 21st Century?

Quiz! Can you name the 30 most expensive players ever by their combined transfer fees?