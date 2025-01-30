Quiz! Can you name every city to host a single-legged Europa League/UEFA Cup final?

Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan has hosted a Europa League final - but where is it?

It's time for another football quiz, and this time we're testing your knowledge of Europa League finals.

While they might not have the glamour and widespread allure of Champions League finals, hosting the culminating game of Europe's second-most important continental competition is still a significant event.

And finals have been played all over Europe since 1997/98, when our quiz begins.

Some of these cities are world famous, some might even be popular destinations for a three-day break with a cheap Ryanair flight. Others are slightly more obsucre.

Can you remember where each final - most of them involving Sevilla - took place?

When you're done, why not send to a mate? Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, too.

Eight minutes for this one, 27 cities to name. Good luck!

