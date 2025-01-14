Quiz! Can you name every English team to qualify for Europe?

English clubs have a proud history playing in Europe, from European Cup and Champions League wins down to the fondly-remembered Intertoto Cup.

But some of those campaigns have been more memorable than others, and that's the question we're posing you here: how many of them can you recall, right down to those that only really the fans of the clubs concerned have much right to remember?

There's 103 answers to get in total - though some of them are duplicates - across men's competition. That includes the European Cup/Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League, Conference League, Cup Winners Cup, Intertoto Cup, Inter Cities Fairs Cup and the Super Cup.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?

Having road-tested it ourselves, we reckon 12 minutes is a decent enough amount of time for you to sit and ponder the slightly less obvious answers once you've filled in the big hitters – 103 clubs, in all.

If you're really, really struggling with an answer that just won't pop into your head but don't want to lose your perfect score, you can sign in to Kwizly to get yourself a hint.

Oh - and we should say that by 'English teams', we're talking about men's sides who play(ed) in the English league. Is that a clue? Not for us to say.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates, because everybody famously loves a show-off.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 overseas scorers in Premier League history?

Quiz! Can you name every club to have ever reached the League Cup semi-finals?

Quiz! Can you name the 20 clubs with the most points in the league since 1888?

Quiz! Can you name every Ballon d'Or top 10 since 2000?

Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?