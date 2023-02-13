Quiz! Can you name every European finalist ever?

12 minutes on the clock, 76 clubs to guess.

Plenty of clubs have played in Europe over the years. The talk of the Super League will only ever mention the big ones but often forgotten are the stories of minnows getting to travel around the continent.

Sometimes, they go all the way to the final, too. There are clubs with tiny stadiums in second tiers – sometimes even third tiers – in less glamorous corners of Europe that can boast European history, too, you know.

So while you'll probably be able to name the first few on today's list… how well do you know those clubs that have only ever made the one Europa League final?

We've listed out every single club to be involved in the three UEFA competitions currently in operation – that's the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, by the way (sorry, Cup Winners' Cup, always in our hearts, etc.). Can you tell us all 76 teams – just from their records – without us telling what country they're from?

