Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup-winning team?
The third round of the FA Cup is here - but do you know every team to have ever won the famous trophy?
30 minutes on the clock, 142 clubs to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every team Wayne Rooney scored against for Manchester United and Everton?
Over 150 years ago, the Football Association created the FA Cup, a new cup competition open to every football team in the country – except Manchester United, who were out in Brazil, playing in the Club World Cup.
Over the past century and a half, the FA Cup has been host to some incredible moments of footballing history.
Who could forget the Stanley Matthews final, where Stanley Matthews hosted the match in his back garden? Or "The Culture Club vs The Crazy Gang", where Boy George had his penalty saved by Dave Beasant?
We've listed out every winning of the Football Association Challenge Cup, and it includes a number of sides which are no longer in existence.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?
Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.