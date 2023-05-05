Quiz! Can you name these South American stars' first clubs in Europe?
50 players from across Argentina, Brazil and beyond – just tell us the first club they played a game for on European shores
No time limit for this one, 50 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
It was the Europeans who took football to South America in the late 19th and early 20th Century. It was the South Americans who taught us how to play it in the coming decades.
They still are, too. With 10 World Cup trophies between them, the South Americans have dazzled us – but not only that, they've taken the European club game by storm. There's an excitement that comes with signing a Brazilian or Argentinian for your side.
For the past two decades, South Americans have been the heartbeats of Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, even AC Milan, Atletico and from time to time, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.
So our question to you is who this half-century of stars all played for in Europe first…
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
By Mark White