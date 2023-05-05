Quiz! Can you name these South American stars' first clubs in Europe?

No time limit for this one, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither?

It was the Europeans who took football to South America in the late 19th and early 20th Century. It was the South Americans who taught us how to play it in the coming decades.

They still are, too. With 10 World Cup trophies between them, the South Americans have dazzled us – but not only that, they've taken the European club game by storm. There's an excitement that comes with signing a Brazilian or Argentinian for your side.

For the past two decades, South Americans have been the heartbeats of Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, even AC Milan, Atletico and from time to time, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

So our question to you is who this half-century of stars all played for in Europe first…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the last 100 clubs to defeat the Premier League champions?

Quiz! Can you name all 22 players in the Sky Sports launch photo from 1992?

Quiz! Can you name these players' famous fathers?