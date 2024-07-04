Quiz! Can you name every European Championship penalty shootout taker since 2000?

Cesc Fabregas celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for Spain against Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2008.

Penalty-shootouts. The most cruel way to lose a game, a lottery in the footballing world.

But how well do you know your spot-kick takers? Our latest quiz is set to test your might in recalling every player to have taken one at a European Championship since 2000.

This is a tough one, admittedly. But we have full faith in some of you nerds out there to give a good go and proudly wear the crown of penalty quizmaster. Fancy your chances? Why not, eh?

We're giving you 15 minutes to name all 143 penalty-takers who have stepped up from twelve yards at a European Championship finals in the last 24 years. A tough ask we must admit ourselves.

But we have no doubt you'll give it your best shot, just work backwards and have a rethink. Plus, we've given you the team, tournament and whether they scored or missed to make it that tad bit easier, so no complaints!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name? Let's find out, shall we!

