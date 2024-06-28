Quiz! Can you name the 50 most valuable players at Euro 2024, according to Transfermarkt?

It's time for another quiz and this one is all about the biggest of Euro 2024's big hitters as we're asking you to name the tournament's 50 most valuable players.

This hasn't exactly been a tournament for the biggest names so far. The top scorer comes from Georgia – and he's not that Georgian.

So who are the MVPs?

We've collated the values of the brightest and best players plying their trade in Germany this summer as per Transfermarkt and have a list of 50 for you to work your way through. There's even a reasonably easy pictorial clue above to get you started, just in case you've not been paying attention.

So that's 50 players for you to name and the clock is ticking as we're giving you 12 minutes to work through each and every one of them. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

