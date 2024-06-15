Quiz! Can you name the European Championship's top scorers since 2000?
We're looking for the most prolific forwards in Europe this century
It's quiz time again as we're asking if you can name the top scorers in European Championship finals since 2000.
Euro 2020 saw the highest scoring tournament to date with 142 across the action as a wealth of attacking talent look to accumulate an even bigger tally this time round.
As the tournament has expanded, that's meant more goals – good for the neutral, bad for goalkeepers.
The action is underway, as hosts Germany faced off against Steve Clarke's Scotland in Group A last night.
We have 27 players from the previous six European Championships for you to name. It's a tricky one, as there are only six minutes on the clock.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.