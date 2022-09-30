Quiz! Can you name every FIFA game's top 10 players?

12 minutes on the clock, 270 players to guess.

Do you remember your first game of FIFA? Perhaps it had the Jam or Blur on the soundtrack and maybe it didn't have properly licensed kits.

It's come a long, long way. This game has made stars over the years – and not just via the soundtrack – with Career Mode and Ultimate Team not only bringing back legends but helping to launch new ones.

Everyone's built a super team, whatever mode they were on. But who were the best players in the game that year?

We've totalled the best few every year. Many players appear across various games.

